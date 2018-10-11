نسخه اصلی
Iran’s Supreme Leader sees internal coordination as a way to resist the US pressures

Facing with renewed US sanctions aimed at crippling its economy, Iran is trying to find ways for minimizing the impacts of Washington's hostile moves. According to Iran's Supreme Leader, more coordination among the three branches of the government could be a suitable way to this goal.
11 October 2018

Tabnak – Facing with renewed US sanctions aimed at crippling its economy, Iran is trying to find ways for minimizing the impacts of Washington’s hostile moves. According to Iran’s Supreme Leader, more coordination among the three branches of the government could be a suitable way to this goal.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on all branches of the government to join forces to counter the negative impacts of brutal American sanctions against the Iranian nation, Press TV reported on Thursday.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday night in a meeting with the heads of Iran’s executive, legislative and judicial branches over economic issues. The Leader underlined the need for unity and “convergence” among the three branches of the government and other institutions to step up efforts towards overcoming the economic challenges currently facing the nation.

“There is no deadlock and no irresolvable problem in the country,” emphasized Ayatollah Khamenei, assuring that the country “will definitely overcome the internal difficulties imposed” against it with the determination of people and authorities.

Dividing the economic problems into “internal challenges of the country’s economy” and “the issues arising from cruel US sanctions," the Leader called on the authorities to find “wise solutions” to the existing hardships and “to frustrate the enemy” in its attempts to use sanctions as a tool to influence the country.

“The soaring prices and the drop of purchasing power of those lower-income Iranians have put pressure on them,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“To solve certain key economic issues, including those gripping the banking system, liquidity, employment, inflation and the budget planning process, you need to take decisive and practical decisions,” the Leader told the officials, urging them to get help from economic experts and businessmen to that effect.

Iran’s national currency has lost much of its value since the beginning of the year, especially after US President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Tehran and announced new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

A sharp Rial drop resulted in a jump in inflation rates as consumer prices grew. In a speech last week, Ayatollah Khamenei vowed that the Iranian nation will slap the US in the face by defeating its economic sanctions once again.

Ayatollah Khamenei has on various occasions warned of a large-scale economic war the enemies have launched against the Islamic Republic, saying even the US rhetoric of military action on Iran is a ploy to distract attention from the economic war.

In 2014, the Leader sent a proclamation to heads of Iran’s branches of power and outlined general policies to boost the country’s economy and lower its vulnerabilities under a grand plan, dubbed Resistance Economy.

