Iran slams U.S. unilateralism as root cause of global insecurity

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that the U.S. unilateralism is the root cause of growing insecurity in the world, Press TV reported.

Unilateral measures by the United States in dealing with the global issues have created great problems and challenges for the international community, Larijani noted.

The Iranian speaker made the remarks in an address to the third meeting of the speakers of the Eurasian countries' parliaments in Turkey's Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.

"The selfish, unilateral and illegal" move by the U.S. government to withdraw from a multilateral nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers in 2015 and to re-impose "cruel" sanctions against the Iran showed "alarming signs" of the emergence of unilateralism in international relations, he said.

All the countries should boost their unity in the face of these challenges, Larijani stressed.