نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
205بازدید
‍ پ

Trump says he may pick new UN ambassador this month

In the latest shake-up for President Donald Trump's turbulent administration, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly announced she is resigning at the end of the year, raising questions about who will fill the key national security post and about the outspoken diplomat's own political ambitions.
کد خبر: ۸۴۱۴۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۸ 10 October 2018

In the latest shake-up for President Donald Trump's turbulent administration, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly announced she is resigning at the end of the year, raising questions about who will fill the key national security post and about the outspoken diplomat's own political ambitions.

Trump later told reporters he was considering five candidates for Haley's job and that a successor would be named in two to three weeks - or maybe sooner.

Among those under consideration, Trump said, is former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell. The Goldman Sachs executive and former Bush administration official is a close ally of Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner - both senior White House aides.

The news of Haley's departure blindsided some key U.S. allies and many congressional Republicans involved in foreign policy matters. And it came less than a month before congressional elections, thwarting White House efforts to project an image of stability, with the loss of one of the highest-profile women in the administration at a time when women's votes are being vigorously pursued.

But Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina, has often been an unpredictable and independent force in the Trump administration. At times she has offered strikingly different perspectives on world events from her more isolationist-minded boss.

A smiling Haley announced her decision at an Oval Office meeting alongside the president, bringing up her own political prospects even as she underscored her continued support for Trump. Without prompting from reporters, she said she had no plans to run for president "in 2020" and would campaign for Trump.

Trump told reporters that he has heard Ivanka Trump's name discussed for the post, adding she'd be "incredible," but said if he selected her he'd be accused of nepotism.

In a tweet, the presidential senior adviser praised Haley, saying Trump will "nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador." She added: "That replacement will not be me."

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell's name has also been floated for the post, but Trump suggested he'd rather keep him in his current post "because he's doing such a good job."

Haley, who is 46 and not personally wealthy, hinted in her resignation letter to Trump that she is headed to the private sector. She has one child in college and another approaching college age, and she has the potential to make much more money in the business world.

"I have given everything I've got these last eight years," she said, referring to her six years as governor as well as her time at the U.N. "And I do think it's good to rotate in other people who can put that same energy and power into it."

White House officials had sought to put a hold on Trump's record-setting turnover in the run-up to the Nov. 6 elections, with aides being asked months ago to step down or commit to stay through Election Day to avoid adding to a sense of turmoil.

The prospect of post-midterm changes continues to hang over the West Wing, and Haley's exit was one that has been discussed, according to a senior administration official not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

A number of officials speculated that the timing was meant to preserve the ambassador's own political future. A post in the Trump administration has proven to be a rickety stepping-stone to either lucrative private sector work or hopes for higher office, and the risk to those ambitions might only increase after the elections if Democrats make significant gains in Congress.

Trump said Haley first discussed leaving with him six months ago. The senior official noted that their conversation coincided with the appointments of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state and John Bolton as national security adviser in an earlier upending of top foreign policy officials. Haley had expressed some frustration that her voice had been diminished as the two men became the aggressive new faces of Trump's international policy, the official said.

More recently, there was the awkward moment at the U.N., when Trump's boasting of American economic strength under his leadership brought laughter at a General Assembly session. He insisted later that the delegates were laughing with him, not at him.

The six-month timeline also coincides with a high-profile spat between Haley and the White House in April, when she drew the president's ire for previewing in a television appearance the administration's planned imposition of a new round of sanctions on Russia. When the sanctions never materialized, White House officials said the plans had changed without Haley being briefed, and economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested she was confused.

"I don't get confused," Haley said in a sharply worded response to the West Wing.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the Security Council.

At the U.N., she helped spearhead the administration's efforts to combat what it alleged to be anti-American and anti-Israel actions by the international body, including the U.S. decision to leave the Human Rights Council and to stop funding the U.N. agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Haley also secured three successively tougher Security Council sanction resolutions against North Korea - which the administration has credited with bringing Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table - and an arms embargo against South Sudan. But under Haley's tenure at the U.N., the U.S. has faced strong opposition from Russia when it comes to addressing the 7-year-old war in Syria, and frustration from European allies over reimposing nuclear sanctions against Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بسته حمایتی به چه کسانی تعلق می گیرد؟

وب گردی

فیلم کامل مبارزه حبیب نورماگمدف با کانر مک‌گرگور در رقابت‌های سازمان ufc

راه‌اندازی شعبه جدید «آمازون» در ترکیه

نوبلیست‌های ۲۰۱۸ اقتصاد کیستند؟

آیفون‌های جدید ۲۰ میلیون تومانی در بازار موبایل

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم
پسر بهرام شفیع: بی پدر شدم، خدا از آنها نگذرد
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
تغییر چهره رهبر یمنی ها به دلیل قحطی
جزئیات جدید از حادثه تروریستی اهواز
اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!
کنوانسیون مبارزه با تامین مالی تروریسم (CFT) چیست؟
رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند
تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!
اعزام هیأت امنیتی بلندپایه عربستان به ترکیه/بازتاب گسترده تصویب CFT در رسانه های بین المللی/واکنش جالب روزنامه سعودی به اظهارات ترامپ در مورد عربستان/سفر محرمانه مدیرکل امنیت عمومی لبنان به اردن
واکنش ترامپ و سناتورهای آمریکای به ناپدید شدن جمال خاشقجی/تلاش خزانه داری آمریکا برای حفظ دسترسی ایران به سوئیفت/ ارسال سه گردان موشکی «اس-۳۰۰» با صد‌ها موشک به سوریه/پهلو گرفتن ناوشکن «USS ROSS» آمریکا در جنوب اسرائیل
اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر را از انحصار صدا وسیما خارج کرده است!

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۴۳۵ نظر)

احتمال افزایش قیمت بنزین به 4000 تومان تا آخر سال/ سهمیه‌بندی و دو نرخی کردن چاره‌ساز نیست  (۲۲۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)