Taiwan to enhance national security in face of Chinese pressure

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Wednesday to enhance national security, warning her government will not submit to Chinese suppression as Beijing ramps up pressure to assert sovereignty over the island.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۲ 10 October 2018

Using a National Day speech to reinforce Taiwan’s self-rule, Tsai said the island would use all methods to prevent infiltration from other countries.

Tsai said China’s increased pressure on Taiwan had challenged the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, but that Taiwan will not recklessly provoke China.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has increased military and diplomatic pressure on Taipei. The island this year lost three allies who switched diplomatic allegiance to Beijing, and saw its giant neighbour send bombers and fighter jets for encirclement drills around Taiwan.

