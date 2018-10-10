نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
187بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump, State Dept. say they don’t know what happened to missing Saudi journalist

The U.S. State Department and President Donald Trump say they’re concerned about the disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but they have no idea what happened to him.
کد خبر: ۸۴۱۴۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۰ 10 October 2018

The U.S. State Department and President Donald Trump say they’re concerned about the disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but they have no idea what happened to him.

“I am concerned about it. I don’t like hearing about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it.”

Trump added that he hadn’t spoken to Saudi officials on the matter, but was planning to “at some point.”

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the U.S. officials had seen “conflicting reports” about the status of the Washington Post contributor, and so were unwilling to “make any judgments about what happened to him.”

The U.S. is concerned about Khashoggi’s whereabouts, Nauert said, and would like to see the Saudi government conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened to him.

Khashoggi, 59, went missing last week after visiting the Saudi consulate in Turkish capital Istanbul to collect paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Turkish officials say they believe Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, and that a group of 15 Saudi nationals were involved in the murder.

Saudi Arabia has dismissed the allegation as baseless, while the United Nations has called the conservative kingdom to cooperate with Turkey in conducting an “impartial and independent investigation.”

Amid growing calls within the U.S. and around the world for Saudi Arabia to investigate Khashoggi’s disappearance, Republican Sen. Rand Paul said he’d try to push through a Senate vote stalling U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Paul told Kentucky radio station WHAS that he wants to end arms shipments to the Gulf kingdom if there’s “any indication” that it was involved in killing Khashoggi.

A long-time critic of the Saudi government, Paul said he hoped Trump would reconsider his friendly policy towards Saudi Arabia “if there’s any evidence they killed this journalist.”

Later on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence had intercepted communications of Saudi officials discussing a plan to capture Khashoggi, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Saudi officials intended to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia, the Washington Post reported the source as saying, but it was unclear what they intended to do with him — and whether the U.S. ever warned Khashoggi of the threat he faced.

U.S. and Saudi officials have yet to comment on that report.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بسته حمایتی به چه کسانی تعلق می گیرد؟

وب گردی

فیلم کامل مبارزه حبیب نورماگمدف با کانر مک‌گرگور در رقابت‌های سازمان ufc

راه‌اندازی شعبه جدید «آمازون» در ترکیه

نوبلیست‌های ۲۰۱۸ اقتصاد کیستند؟

آیفون‌های جدید ۲۰ میلیون تومانی در بازار موبایل

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم
پسر بهرام شفیع: بی پدر شدم، خدا از آنها نگذرد
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
تغییر چهره رهبر یمنی ها به دلیل قحطی
جزئیات جدید از حادثه تروریستی اهواز
اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!
کنوانسیون مبارزه با تامین مالی تروریسم (CFT) چیست؟
رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند
تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!
اعزام هیأت امنیتی بلندپایه عربستان به ترکیه/بازتاب گسترده تصویب CFT در رسانه های بین المللی/واکنش جالب روزنامه سعودی به اظهارات ترامپ در مورد عربستان/سفر محرمانه مدیرکل امنیت عمومی لبنان به اردن
واکنش ترامپ و سناتورهای آمریکای به ناپدید شدن جمال خاشقجی/تلاش خزانه داری آمریکا برای حفظ دسترسی ایران به سوئیفت/ ارسال سه گردان موشکی «اس-۳۰۰» با صد‌ها موشک به سوریه/پهلو گرفتن ناوشکن «USS ROSS» آمریکا در جنوب اسرائیل
اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر را از انحصار صدا وسیما خارج کرده است!

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۴۳۵ نظر)

احتمال افزایش قیمت بنزین به 4000 تومان تا آخر سال/ سهمیه‌بندی و دو نرخی کردن چاره‌ساز نیست  (۲۲۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)