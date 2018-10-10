Bolivia to Boost Peaceful Nuclear Energy

Bolivia is promoting the development of peaceful nuclear energy to benefit the health, industry, science and technology sectors, as highlighted in this capital by experts on the subject.

The executive director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), Hortensia Jimenez, explained to the press that they will boost advances in scientific and technological research, as well as the supply and marketing of goods and services.

With this objective, they are working on the construction of a Research and Development Center in Nuclear Technology, and three Institutes of Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Treatment, equipped with top technology.

The Nuclear Technology Research and Development Center will be headquartered in District 8 of El Alto, and will also contribute to the education and training of human resources in this area.

For their part, the institutes will be located in La Paz, El Alto and Santa Cruz, and in their facilities the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, neurological and cardiac conditions will be carried out in an integral manner.

These projects are developed as part of the 2025 Patriotic Agenda and the Bolivian Nuclear Program promoted in the country to ensure people' well-being.