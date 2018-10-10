نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
230بازدید
‍ پ

EU backs stricter curbs on car emissions in wake of UN climate report

European Union nations, voicing concern over a U.N. report on global warming, agreed on Tuesday to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030, as Germany warned that overly challenging targets risked harming industry and jobs.
کد خبر: ۸۴۱۳۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۱ 10 October 2018

European Union nations, voicing concern over a U.N. report on global warming, agreed on Tuesday to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030, as Germany warned that overly challenging targets risked harming industry and jobs.

Torn between reducing pollution and preserving industry competitiveness, EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg talked for more than 13 hours until nearly midnight to reach a compromise over what 2030 carbon dioxide limits to impose on Europe's powerful carmakers.

"We saw a really complicated discussion," Europe's Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said of the compromise that gained the support of 20 nations, with 4 voting against and 4 abstaining. "I never believed in the beginning that such a strong support would be obtained."

The final rules will now be hashed out in talks beginning on Wednesday with the EU's two other lawmaking bodies: the European Parliament, which is seeking a more ambitious climate target, and the European Commission, which proposed a lower one.

In a joint statement earlier, the EU ministers expressed deep concern over a U.N. report calling for rapid and unprecedented action to contain global warming and renewed commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Several countries had sought a higher, 40 percent reduction in car emissions, in line with targets backed by EU lawmakers last week, but softened their position in talks.

However, Ireland and the Netherlands were among those who voiced disappointment with the compromise deal, which also set a 30 percent target for cutting emissions from vans by 2030.

Germany, with its big auto sector, had backed an EU executive proposal for a 30 percent cut for fleets of new cars and vans by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.

Down to the wire

Climate campaigners say Germany has still not learned to be tougher on the auto industry, despite the scandal that engulfed Volkswagen in 2015 when it admitted to using illegal software to mask emissions on up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

Germany had the backing of several eastern European nations early in the talks against more ambitious targets, EU sources said.

But a last-minute amendment helped ease concerns over the new rules, which also create a crediting system encouraging carmakers to raise sales of electric cars.

It would allow for a different accounting in countries where the current market penetration of zero- and low-emissions vehicles is less than 60 percent below the average in the bloc.

Climate ambition

Curbs on the transport sector, the only industry in which emissions are still rising, aim to help the bloc meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gases by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Extreme temperatures across the northern hemisphere this summer have fuelled concerns climate change is gathering pace, leading some countries to call for emissions to be cut at a faster rate than planned.

But a call by the EU's climate commissioner and 15 EU nations for the bloc to increase its pledge to cut emissions by 45 percent under the Paris accord has met with resistance.

Ahead of U.N. climate talks in Poland in December, the bloc's 28 environment ministers reiterated their commitment to leading the fight to limit global warming.

They said the EU was ready to "communicate or update" its Nationally Determined Contribution, the efforts by each country to reduce emissions, by 2020. Raising it would require the approval of all 28 nations.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آسم؛ دلیل پنهان چاقی در کودکان

دستمزدهای دلاری در سینما

کدام عضو شورا خودرو شورای شهر را نابود کرد؟!

زمان برگزاری آزمون زبان وزارت بهداشت

استفاده خانوادگی عضو شورا از اموال بیت‌المال!

بررسی ارز تخصیصی برای واردات کالا

موتور شبکه علمی کشور روشن شد

نظام بین الملل مقابل یکجانبه گرایی آمریکا بایستد

احتمال راه‌اندازی بانک مشترک میان ایران و ترکیه

تروریست‌ها شمال حلب را هدف قرار دادند

باند تولید بمب و سلاح جنگی در روسیه منهدم شد

رئیس مجلس به کشور بازگشت

گوترش خواستار همکاری عربستان درباره خاشقجی

وعده دوباره الحریری برای تشکیل کابینه

ترامپ زمان دیدار با «اون» را اعلام کرد

وب گردی

فیلم کامل مبارزه حبیب نورماگمدف با کانر مک‌گرگور در رقابت‌های سازمان ufc

راه‌اندازی شعبه جدید «آمازون» در ترکیه

نوبلیست‌های ۲۰۱۸ اقتصاد کیستند؟

آیفون‌های جدید ۲۰ میلیون تومانی در بازار موبایل

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم
پسر بهرام شفیع: بی پدر شدم، خدا از آنها نگذرد
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
تغییر چهره رهبر یمنی ها به دلیل قحطی
جزئیات جدید از حادثه تروریستی اهواز
اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!
کنوانسیون مبارزه با تامین مالی تروریسم (CFT) چیست؟
رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند
تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!
اعزام هیأت امنیتی بلندپایه عربستان به ترکیه/بازتاب گسترده تصویب CFT در رسانه های بین المللی/واکنش جالب روزنامه سعودی به اظهارات ترامپ در مورد عربستان/سفر محرمانه مدیرکل امنیت عمومی لبنان به اردن
واکنش ترامپ و سناتورهای آمریکای به ناپدید شدن جمال خاشقجی/تلاش خزانه داری آمریکا برای حفظ دسترسی ایران به سوئیفت/ ارسال سه گردان موشکی «اس-۳۰۰» با صد‌ها موشک به سوریه/پهلو گرفتن ناوشکن «USS ROSS» آمریکا در جنوب اسرائیل
اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر را از انحصار صدا وسیما خارج کرده است!

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۴۳۵ نظر)

احتمال افزایش قیمت بنزین به 4000 تومان تا آخر سال/ سهمیه‌بندی و دو نرخی کردن چاره‌ساز نیست  (۲۲۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)