نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
230بازدید
‍ پ

British diplomats keep calm and carry on in EU

Brussels is wondering whether British diplomats have got the Brexit memo.
کد خبر: ۸۴۱۳۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۱ 10 October 2018

Brussels is wondering whether British diplomats have got the Brexit memo.

Officially, the U.K.’s status does not change until March 29, when — with or without a withdrawal treaty and the promised transition period — its privileges as a member of the bloc will come to an end.

But in weekly ambassadors’ meetings, at leaders’ summits and other events, London’s insistence on playing a full and influential role up until the last minute has left other EU countries surprised and bemused.

Some EU diplomats said their British counterparts, oddly, now often seem more engaged than they were prior to the Brexit referendum.

“We’re working very well with them, they actually seem sometimes more committed than before,” said an EU diplomat who stressed how on key issues like Iran and climate change the U.K has remained fully in line with the EU rather than following the approach of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.K. has remained similarly engaged on other foreign policy files, including at a meeting of EU diplomats in late September on the topic of Venezuela, which will be the subject of a discussion at next week’s meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers. The deputy secretary-general at the European External Action Service, Christian Leffler, briefed ambassadors on the agenda at the September meeting and the U.K. was quick to support a Spanish proposal to invite Eduardo Stein, the joint special representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region, to the lunchtime discussion, according to a diplomat who was in the room.

Or last week, when EU countries were discussing the issue of migration at an ambassadors’ meeting — going over the text that leaders will have to agree at a European Council summit next week — London intervened to note that the EU “should continue to think about taking specific measures,” said the diplomat. “It supported other countries like Denmark and Finland that the migration and internal security wording would need to be comprehensive and concrete.”

By the time the migration policies are implemented, the U.K. is expected to be long gone from the EU, but that clearly hasn’t stopped British diplomats from weighing in with their preferences.

All this might suggest an attempt to needle rival countries taking a hard line or to curry favor in the hopes of a softer deal. Not so, say EU diplomats, who have never detected a hint that the U.K.’s diplomatic corps in Brussels is fighting a proxy war for Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s negotiators. Rather, the civil servants appear to be adopting the British adage of keeping calm and carrying on.

Asked why British diplomats are continuing in this vein, a British official pointed to a speech made by Theresa May in Munich in February. She argued that Brexit should not mean that the London and Brussels lose sight of their common aims. “As we leave the EU and forge a new path for ourselves in the world, the U.K. is just as committed to Europe’s security in the future as we have been in the past. Europe’s security is our security. And that is why I have said — and I say again today — that the United Kingdom is unconditionally committed to maintaining it.”

Consider the U.K.’s official position on the Balkans. At a summit focused on the region last spring, British officials complained that the EU should have a better strategy to promote its role in the area, and convince Balkan nations to pursue EU membership.

“It was odd, they were stressing the need to better communicate the role and the importance of the EU,” said an EU diplomat who closely follows the Balkans dossier and attended the meeting. “And we were thinking: ‘Really? You guys want to give us advice on this topic?’”

For journalists, British briefings on the Balkans have been similarly dissonant. In June, British diplomats briefed some members of the Brussels press corps on the importance of the Western Balkans summit, which was held in London in July. Brexit was like a big blimp floating in the room.

Some EU diplomats were dismissive of the U.K.’s effort to assert a view on the Balkans. “[Angela] Merkel let them organize it just as an act of goodwill, to show they’ll still have a say,” said another EU diplomat, referring to the German chancellor.

For U.K officials it was an important event, at which Merkel joined Theresa May in London, although the resignation of the prime minister’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson just hours earlier because of his opposition to her Brexit plan also made it awkward.

British officials appeared to see no contradiction in pushing Balkan countries to join the EU, even as Britain itself is bailing out. When a reporter demanded an explanation, British diplomats offered the oft-repeated talking point, that the U.K. is leaving the EU but not Europe.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

ماجرای اعتصاب در بازار تبریز چه بود؟/وزیر آموزش و پرورش: زورمان به حذف کنکور نرسید/ذوالنوری: کمک فرهنگی...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آسم؛ دلیل پنهان چاقی در کودکان

دستمزدهای دلاری در سینما

کدام عضو شورا خودرو شورای شهر را نابود کرد؟!

زمان برگزاری آزمون زبان وزارت بهداشت

استفاده خانوادگی عضو شورا از اموال بیت‌المال!

بررسی ارز تخصیصی برای واردات کالا

موتور شبکه علمی کشور روشن شد

نظام بین الملل مقابل یکجانبه گرایی آمریکا بایستد

احتمال راه‌اندازی بانک مشترک میان ایران و ترکیه

تروریست‌ها شمال حلب را هدف قرار دادند

باند تولید بمب و سلاح جنگی در روسیه منهدم شد

رئیس مجلس به کشور بازگشت

گوترش خواستار همکاری عربستان درباره خاشقجی

وعده دوباره الحریری برای تشکیل کابینه

ترامپ زمان دیدار با «اون» را اعلام کرد

وب گردی

فیلم کامل مبارزه حبیب نورماگمدف با کانر مک‌گرگور در رقابت‌های سازمان ufc

راه‌اندازی شعبه جدید «آمازون» در ترکیه

نوبلیست‌های ۲۰۱۸ اقتصاد کیستند؟

آیفون‌های جدید ۲۰ میلیون تومانی در بازار موبایل

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم
پسر بهرام شفیع: بی پدر شدم، خدا از آنها نگذرد
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
تغییر چهره رهبر یمنی ها به دلیل قحطی
جزئیات جدید از حادثه تروریستی اهواز
اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!
کنوانسیون مبارزه با تامین مالی تروریسم (CFT) چیست؟
رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند
تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!
اعزام هیأت امنیتی بلندپایه عربستان به ترکیه/بازتاب گسترده تصویب CFT در رسانه های بین المللی/واکنش جالب روزنامه سعودی به اظهارات ترامپ در مورد عربستان/سفر محرمانه مدیرکل امنیت عمومی لبنان به اردن
واکنش ترامپ و سناتورهای آمریکای به ناپدید شدن جمال خاشقجی/تلاش خزانه داری آمریکا برای حفظ دسترسی ایران به سوئیفت/ ارسال سه گردان موشکی «اس-۳۰۰» با صد‌ها موشک به سوریه/پهلو گرفتن ناوشکن «USS ROSS» آمریکا در جنوب اسرائیل
اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر را از انحصار صدا وسیما خارج کرده است!

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۴۳۵ نظر)

احتمال افزایش قیمت بنزین به 4000 تومان تا آخر سال/ سهمیه‌بندی و دو نرخی کردن چاره‌ساز نیست  (۲۲۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰ تن از مقامات باید پستشان را ترک کنند  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)