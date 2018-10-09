نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
256بازدید
‍ پ

Oil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.
کد خبر: ۸۴۱۰۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۹ 09 October 2018

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude was up 26 cents, 0.3 percent, at $84.17 a barrel by 0244 GMT. On Monday, Brent fell to a low of $82.66, but mostly recovered as investors bet China’s economic stimulus would boost crude demand. Brent rose to a four-year high of $86.74 last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.53 a barrel. WTI fell to as low as $73.07 in the previous session but closed just 5 cents lower.

Iran’s crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, as buyers are seeking alternatives ahead of the start of the U.S. sanctions on Nov. 4 and creating a challenge to other OPEC oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.

The Islamic Republic exported 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in that seven-day period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. An industry source who also tracks exports said October shipments were so far below 1 million bpd.

That is down from at least 2.5 million bpd in April, before President Donald Trump in May withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions. The figure also marks a further fall from 1.6 million bpd in September.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), announced plans to lift crude output next month to 10.7 million bpd, a record.

“Iranian barrels are declining fast, and Saudi Arabia’s promise to balance will face a reality check in a month’s time,” J.P.Morgan said in an oil market note.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday called a Saudi claim that the kingdom could replace Iran’s crude exports “nonsense.”

“Iran’s oil cannot be replaced by Saudi Arabia nor any other country,” Zanganeh said, according to his ministry’s website.

Oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico shut down 19 percent of oil production as Hurricane Michael moved toward eastern Gulf states including Florida.

If current forecasts prove accurate, the hurricane would largely miss major producing assets in the Gulf, analysts said, but any change of track could widen the impact.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, saying that trade policy tensions and rising import tariffs were taking a toll on commerce while emerging markets struggle with tighter financial conditions and capital outflows.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

آیت‌الله اراکی: می‌گویند اگر FATF را نپذیریم به ما پول نمی‌دهند،مگر مابرای پول انقلاب کردیم؟/زنگنه: گزافه‌گویی...

آیت‌الله اراکی: می‌گویند اگر FATF را نپذیریم به ما پول نمی‌دهند،مگر مابرای پول انقلاب کردیم؟/زنگنه: گزافه‌گویی...

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰...

رتبه‌های برتر کنکور سال‌های گذشته چه می‌کنند؟/سرنوشت درخواست احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری تجمع/۱۷۰ تا ۲۰۰...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۱۰ هزار فارغ التحصیل دانشگاه فرهنگیان برای سال آینده

وب گردی

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
البغدادی از حمله موشکی ایران جان به در برد
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
جزئیات جدید از حادثه تروریستی اهواز
تغییر چهره رهبر یمنی ها به دلیل قحطی
کاهش میزان حصر میرحسین موسوی
هشدار جان کری در مورد خطر وقوع جنگ با ایران بدون برجام/بالا گرفتن مناقشات درآلمان بر سر فروش تسلیحات به عربستان سعودی/تظاهرات در ترکیه برای آزادی روزنامه‌نگار سعودی/ دیدار ظریف با یهودیان در نیویورک

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۴۳۵ نظر)

احتمال افزایش قیمت بنزین به 4000 تومان تا آخر سال/ سهمیه‌بندی و دو نرخی کردن چاره‌ساز نیست  (۲۲۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

تیر «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» برای افزایش قیمت به سنگ خورد؟/ «دم خروس» تولید ملی خودروسازان بیرون زد!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

طرح مجلس درباره تعطیلی ۱۳ فرودین و ۲۹ اسفند  (۷۶ نظر)