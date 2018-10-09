Kavanaugh is sworn in as Supreme Court Judge

Brett Kavanaugh has finally been sworn in as a US Supreme Court justice after a bruising series of confirmation hearings .

In a break with tradition President Donald Trump apologised to Kavanaugh for what he described as a "campaign of lies".

He was referring to the acrimonious debate after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

"On behalf of our nation I want to apologise to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,"said President Trump.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford was one of several woman accusing the judge of sexual misdemeanours. She has been unable to move back home because of "unending" death threats.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

His nomination triggered a series of protests supported by womens' groups in the US.

Several Democrat members have called for the FBI investigation into the allegations to be made public.