Mike Pompeo urges Saudi government to support 'transparent' investigation of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called on the government of Saudi Arabia to support "a thorough investigation" of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation.

The disappearance of Khashoggi, previously a prominent newspaper editor in Saudi Arabia, has sparked global concern, particularly after Turkish sources said over the weekend that authorities believed he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Pompeo said in a statement published Monday night:

"We have seen conflicting reports on the safety and whereabouts of prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

As the President has conveyed, the United States is concerned by his disappearance. State Department senior officials have spoken with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels about this matter.

We call on the government of Saudi Arabia to support a thorough investigation of Mr. Khashoggi's disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation."