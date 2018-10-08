نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
327بازدید
‍ پ

Italy won’t accept repatriation of migrants from European countries, warns minister

Italy won’t accept the repatriation of refugees from any European countries, the Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said yesterday.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۷۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۷ 08 October 2018

Italy won’t accept the repatriation of refugees from any European countries, the Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said yesterday.

Salvini warned of “shutting Italy’s airports” in the same way it had defied the European Union (EU) laws and closed its ports to prevent migrant arrivals.

The minister’s remarks came in response to recent media reports that the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, was preparing to send a group of 40 migrants back to Italy on two flights scheduled to land in the Italian capital of Rome this week. Italian media sources have reported that “up to 40,000 migrants could be repatriated from Germany to Italy as Merkel comes under greater pressure ahead of Bavarian elections next week.”

“If anyone in Berlin [German capital] or Brussels [Belgian capital] is thinking of dumping dozens of immigrants in Italy through unauthorised charter flights they should know there is not and will not be any airport available,” the head of the anti-immigrant League Party and deputy prime minister said on Twitter.

“We will close the airports like we closed the ports,” he added.

In response, the spokesman of the German interior ministry, Horst Seehofer, has told the Italian news agency Ansa: “No repatriation flights to Italy were being planned in the coming days.”

According to the Dublin Convention, migrants are must seek asylum in the first European country where they disembark. If the refugee moves to another European country at some point, this country is entitled to repatriate the immigrant to the first destination.

Italy has been working to overhaul the treaty, claiming that it has taken in too many migrants.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
وضعیت در بسیاری از شهرستان‌های شمالی کشور بحرانی است / بارش شدید باران در بسیاری از مناطق شمالی ادامه دارد/ سقوط خودرو به داخل رودخانه جان سه نفر را گرفت
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
البغدادی از حمله موشکی ایران جان به در برد
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
توهین جنجالی ژاوی به بازیکن جوان پرسپولیس

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۳۳۸ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۷۷ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

طرح مجلس درباره تعطیلی ۱۳ فرودین و ۲۹ اسفند  (۷۶ نظر)