نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
325بازدید
‍ پ

Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Resigns After Detention In China

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Sunday received the resignation of its Chinese president Meng Hongwei, who was missing since over a week.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۷۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۸ 08 October 2018

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Sunday received the resignation of its Chinese president Meng Hongwei, who was missing since over a week.

A statement from Interpol confirmed that as per the agency's constitution and internal regulations, the Senior Vice-President of Interpol's Executive Committee, Kim Jong Yang of South Korea, will be instated as the acting president. The General Assembly Session, to be held in Dubai from November 18 to 21 will elect a new president for the remaining two years of the president's term.

This comes in the wake of an announcement from China that Meng had been held in the country and was being probed for his alleged involvement in unspecified criminal activities, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Meng's wife, Grace, had earlier revealed that her last contact with him was a WhatsApp message, wherein Meng texted a knife emoji and wrote, "Wait for my call." Grace had last week reported her husband to be missing since September 25 in Lyon, where the Interpol is based, a statement from the French Interior Ministry confirmed.

While addressing a press conference in Lyon, Grace said, "This matter belongs to the international community. I'm not sure what has happened to him."

China's National Supervisory Commission had issued a statement on Sunday, confirming that the Interpol chief was being probed for his suspected involvement in the violation of state laws. Additionally, the SCMP cited a source as confirming that Meng was "taken away" for interrogation by authorities, "as soon as he landed in China."

SCMP cited analysts as indicating towards an extreme stimulus for Beijing to have detained Meng. Analysts say that not only would it imperil their diplomatic relations, it would also hamper any future efforts for agreements on law enforcement or legal issues and the likelihood of Chinese officials being elected to high-profile posts in global organisations.

Apart from being the Interpol president, Meng also served as a Chinese deputy public security minister.

Zhang Lifan, a Beijing-based political analyst said that the fact that China risked "losing face on the international stage" indicated towards something "urgent," adding that had Meng been allegedly involved in an ordinary corruption case, "there would have been no need for the authorities to handle it in such a manner."

Meanwhile, Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute in London, stated that due to Meng's stature, the call to detain him must have been taken by someone at the highest levels of the Chinese government.

Meng was elected as the Interpol Chief in November 2016, becoming the first Chinese official to hold the position.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بنیاد نخبگان به دانشجویان مستعد وام می‌دهد

افشاگری عادل آذر از رای انفصال از خدمت سیف

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از مصوبه جنجالی مجلس

سند تازه‌ای که اتهام تجاوزرونالدو را تاییدمی‌کند+عکس

کاهش ۱۵ درصدی قیمت خودروهای داخلی در بازار آزاد

چهارمین بازی متوالی بدون برد بارسلونا در لالیگا

خروج الماس سرقتی از شکم یک توریست!

وب گردی

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
وضعیت در بسیاری از شهرستان‌های شمالی کشور بحرانی است / بارش شدید باران در بسیاری از مناطق شمالی ادامه دارد/ سقوط خودرو به داخل رودخانه جان سه نفر را گرفت
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
البغدادی از حمله موشکی ایران جان به در برد
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
توهین جنجالی ژاوی به بازیکن جوان پرسپولیس

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۳۳۸ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

طرح مجلس درباره تعطیلی ۱۳ فرودین و ۲۹ اسفند  (۷۶ نظر)