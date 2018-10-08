نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
308بازدید
‍ پ

‘Missing’ Chinese Interpol chief detained over alleged crimes, says Beijing

THE Chinese head of Interpol, who disappeared after returning to the mainland last month, has been detained for alleged criminal activity, Beijing said on Monday while the world police organisation confirmed his resignation.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۷۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۶ 08 October 2018

THE Chinese head of Interpol, who disappeared after returning to the mainland last month, has been detained for alleged criminal activity, Beijing said on Monday while the world police organisation confirmed his resignation.

The announcement of Meng Hongwei’s arrest came days after his wife said his life could be in danger after she received a final text message from his phone that came with a knife emoji.

According to the AFP, Beijing had remained tight-lipped about the fate of Meng, who is also China’s vice minister for public security, since his disappearance was disclosed by French officials on Friday.

The National Supervisory Commission — which handles corruption cases involving public servants — broke the official silence early Monday, saying in a one-line statement that Meng “is currently under investigation on suspicion of violating the law”.

Interpol said it had received Meng’s resignation “with immediate effect” soon after Beijing’s announcement.

It is the latest high-profile disappearance in China, where a number of top government officials, billionaire business magnates and even an A-list celebrity have vanished for weeks or months at a time. The missing individuals often reappear in court.

Meng, the first Chinese president of Interpol, was last heard from on Sept 25 as he left Lyon — where the world police body is based — for China.

The agency’s secretary general Juergen Stock, who oversees day-to-day operations, had said Saturday that it was seeking “clarification” on his whereabouts from Chinese authorities.

According to a source close to the inquiry, French police had opened an investigation into Meng’s disappearance last week.

Meng, 64, had lived with his wife and two children in France since being elected Interpol president in 2016 for four years.

The agency said it will elect a new president next month at its general assembly in Dubai for the remaining two years of Meng’s term.

Speaking to reporters in France on Sunday, Meng’s wife Grace said she had received a message from his phone containing a knife emoji before his disappearance.

That day, she said he sent a message telling her to “wait for my call”, before sending the emoji signifying danger.

“This matter belongs to the international community,” she told a press conference.

“I’m not sure what has happened to him,” she said.

Later, upon learning about the announcement from China’s anti-graft commission, she told AFP that her husband’s case will be under the watch of “international law and international public opinion”, describing the situation as “political ruin”.

China’s recently established National Supervisory Commission holds sweeping powers to investigate the country’s public servants with few requirements for transparency.

Although the commission did not detail the allegations against Meng, its mandate is to investigate corruption cases as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign.

Analysts said Meng’s disappearance could harm China’s efforts to build cooperative agreements with other countries on legal and law enforcement issues along with it chances of having officials appointed to senior positions within global institutions, according to the South China Morning Post.

Beijing-based political commentator Zhang Lifan said, however, that the Chinese government were well aware of those risks before arresting Meng.

“I’m pretty sure they would have expected an extraordinary response from the international community before taking such a decision,” he was quoted as saying.

“I guess something urgent must have happened. That’s why [the authorities] choose to take such immediate action, at the risk of losing face on the international stage.

“If what Meng is involved in is nothing more than an ordinary corruption case, there would have been no need for the authorities to handle it in such a manner.”

برچسب ها
china interpol missing
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

اژه‌ای: برخورد با احمدی‌نژاد دیر و زود دارد ولی سوخت و سوز ندارد/خرم‌آبادی: اینستاگرام صوت و تصویر فراگیر...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بنیاد نخبگان به دانشجویان مستعد وام می‌دهد

افشاگری عادل آذر از رای انفصال از خدمت سیف

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از مصوبه جنجالی مجلس

سند تازه‌ای که اتهام تجاوزرونالدو را تاییدمی‌کند+عکس

کاهش ۱۵ درصدی قیمت خودروهای داخلی در بازار آزاد

چهارمین بازی متوالی بدون برد بارسلونا در لالیگا

خروج الماس سرقتی از شکم یک توریست!

وب گردی

تصویب CFT چه اثرات اقتصادی دارد؟

دلار ارزان شود، بلیط هواپیما هم ارزان می‌شود

قیمت مسکن تا پایان سال تغییری نمی‌کند

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
وضعیت در بسیاری از شهرستان‌های شمالی کشور بحرانی است / بارش شدید باران در بسیاری از مناطق شمالی ادامه دارد/ سقوط خودرو به داخل رودخانه جان سه نفر را گرفت
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
البغدادی از حمله موشکی ایران جان به در برد
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
کلاهی که برای همسر دونالد ترامپ دردسر شد
چرایی تلاش عربستان برای تضعیف موضع ترامپ در قبال ایران!
ظاهر متفاوت همسر بشار اسد
توهین جنجالی ژاوی به بازیکن جوان پرسپولیس

لایحه الحاق ایران به کنوانسیون مقابله با تأمین مالی تروریسم (CFT) تصویب شد  (۳۳۸ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

تفسیر فوتبالی ضرغامی از تصویب CFT/ایرانی‌ها چقدر طلا در خانه‌هایشان دارند؟/بغض و گریه نماینده مردم زابل در صحن مجلس/هاشمی‌طبا: استاد فرصت‌سوزی هستیم  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

طرح مجلس درباره تعطیلی ۱۳ فرودین و ۲۹ اسفند  (۷۶ نظر)