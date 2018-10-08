Two Tourists Killed in Gang Shooting Near Bangkok Mall – Reports

Two tourists died and three other people were wounded overnight in a gang-related shooting near a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, local media said Monday.

A group of youths opened fire on rivals from what are suspected to be AK-47 assault rifles, The Nation newspaper reported.

In September, gunmen killed two and wounded another two volunteers from local defense forces in the Narathiwat Province of southern Thailand. Police believe that the attackers were Islamists. According to the news outlet, the owner of the house was shot dead, while three men at the guard post sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, where one of the injured later died.