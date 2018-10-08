South Korea: Typhoon Kong-rey leaves 1 dead, 2 missing

Typhoon Kong-rey has left one person dead and two others missing, displaced dozens of people and caused power outages to more than 55,000 households across South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the typhoon, which left the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day, killed a 60-year-old man while he was crossing a bridge in Gwangju, just south of Seoul.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man went missing after he slipped on a river barrage and was washed away in Pohang, 370 kilometres south of Seoul. A 80-year-old man was also swept away in Yeongdeok, 350 kilometres southeast of Seoul.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon expressed his wish for the safe return of the missing.

"I wish the two will be safely rescued," Lee wrote on Twitter and Facebook.