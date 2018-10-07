نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
242بازدید
‍ پ

IMF gathers in Indonesia to focus on global economic tremors

Rising protectionism, vulnerable emerging markets and record debt levels: The IMF holds its annual meeting this week in earthquake-stricken Indonesia, as it shines a light on tremors in the global economy.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۳۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۰ 07 October 2018

Rising protectionism, vulnerable emerging markets and record debt levels: The IMF holds its annual meeting this week in earthquake-stricken Indonesia, as it shines a light on tremors in the global economy.

Finance ministers and central bankers from 180 nations will be among 32,000 attendees in Bali for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which takes place every three years outside of Washington. The gathering will be held from Tuesday to Sunday.

The resort island of Bali is 1,125 kilometers (700 miles) from Palu, the city on Sulawesi that wracked by an earthquake and tsunami on September 28 that left more than 1,500 dead and 1,000 missing.

Despite the distance, security is a major concern for Indonesian organizers.

Bali experienced a series of volcanic eruptions over the summer, while the neighboring island of Lombok was struck by a string of deadly earthquakes.

If there is an earthquake, Jakarta recommends participants stay in the conference center, which, like many hotels in Bali, is built to withstand such seismic events.

In case of tsunami risk, attendees would be evacuated to a nearby building.

But the focus of the meeting is averting economic rather than natural disasters.

The trade war launched by US President Donald Trump against China, along with disputes with allies like the European Union, Mexico and Canada, is a key source of concern.

The dispute caused a proliferation of protectionist measures in recent months that is weighing more and more on international trade.

- Risks materialize -

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of annual imports from China, to try to pressure Beijing to change trade policies he calls unfair, including theft of American technology.

Beijing countered by imposing punitive duties on $110 billion of US products.

Washington also has imposed steep tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines and solar panels, drawing retaliation from Canada, Mexico, China and others.

Like the OECD, which lowered its economic growth forecast for the world economy to 3.7 percent for 2018, IMF chief Christine Lagarde signaled the fund would cut the outlook which in July stood at 3.9 percent.

After sounding the alarm in recent years about threats to the global economy, Lagarde said last week "some of those risks have begun to materialize" and "there are signs that global growth has plateaued."

The rise in trade barriers is slowing trade, and dampening investment and manufacturing as uncertainty increases, she said.

And she repeated the warning about rising debt levels which "reached an all-time high of $182 trillion -- almost 60 percent higher than in 2007."

That creates concerns for emerging market economies which will come under increased pressure as the US central bank raises interest rates, while investors are likely to pull out of those markets seeking higher returns.

Argentina and Turkey already have been hit by headwinds, seeing their currencies collapse and forcing Buenos Aires to go the IMF for help.

The fund recently increased support for Argentina by $7 billion to $57 billion in exchange for tough economic policy reforms, although the loan has not yet been approved by the IMF board.

But Economist Monica de Bolle of the Peterson Institute for International Economics said Brazil also was likely to see market turbulence next year and South Africa is vulnerable as well.

"This is not going to end well," de Bolle said of the emerging market outlook.

There could be broader repercussions in the event China's economic engine slows sharply amid the trade confrontation.

Group of 20 finance ministers also are due to meet in Bali on the sidelines of the IMF meeting to discuss topics such as US sanctions against Iran or taxes on digital giants. This will the last meeting prior to the leaders' summit in Buenos Aires at the end of November.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

کلانتری: مخالفان FATF نمی‌خواهند از حساب و کتاب‌شان کسی سر دربیاورد /رئیس پزشکی قانونی کشور: شاهد سونامی...

کلانتری: مخالفان FATF نمی‌خواهند از حساب و کتاب‌شان کسی سر دربیاورد /رئیس پزشکی قانونی کشور: شاهد سونامی...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تردد با قایق در خیابان‌های صومعه‌سرا

هجوم حشرات ناشناخته به یک روستا

وقوع سیل در ۶استان

ظرفیت ۱۲ موسسه غیر انتفاعی «صفر» شد

وب گردی

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

فروش گوشی به صورت اقساط بلند مدت

با نرم افزار بهای تمام شده هوشمندانه راهبری کنید.

قیمت دلار چه خواهد شد؟

فروش سهام برخی استارت‌آپ‌های ایرانی به خارجی‌ها

ارزانی دلار مسکن را گران می‌کند

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

مقاومت دلالان در برابر کاهش قیمت دلار
پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
وضعیت در بسیاری از شهرستان‌های شمالی کشور بحرانی است / بارش شدید باران در بسیاری از مناطق شمالی ادامه دارد/ سقوط خودرو به داخل رودخانه جان سه نفر را گرفت
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
کشف ۳دختر از بار پتروشیمی!
سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
توهین جنجالی ژاوی به بازیکن جوان پرسپولیس
کاهش میزان حصر میرحسین موسوی

نامه یک مرجع تقلید به رئیس‌جمهور درباره اربعین/رونمایی از سلطان پوشک/سؤال مهم عباس عبدی از ولایتی/دادگستری فارس: اتهام حاجتی فقط ارتباط با بهائیان نیست  (۲۵۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار‌های تکان دهنده از هزینه‌هایی که خودروساز‌ها به کشور وارد می‌کنند!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

خواسته واقعی دونالد ترامپ از ایران چیست!؟  (۸۳ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۷۵ نظر)