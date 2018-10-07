نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
259بازدید
‍ پ

US has failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan: survey

More Americans are now saying that despite 17 years of war, the United States has failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan, says a survey released on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۳۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۹ 07 October 2018

More Americans are now saying that despite 17 years of war, the United States has failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan, says a survey released on Saturday.

The Pew Research Centre, Washington, which conducted the survey from Sept 18-24, found that about half of American adults (49 per cent) believe the United States has mostly failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan. About a third (35pc) say Washington has mostly while another 16pc say they do not know if the US has succeeded or failed.

Between 2009 and 2011, when asked whether the US will succeed or fail to achieve its goals, majority said the US would be successful. But in 2014 and 2015, opinions about the mission were similarly more negative than positive.

In this month’s survey, Republicans appear more optimistic than Democrats that the US mission in Afghanistan has succeeded in achieving its goals, according to the new survey. About half of Republicans and Republican-lean­ing independents (48pc) say the US has succeeded, compared with about three-in-ten Democrats and Demo­cratic-leaning independents (28pc).

Three years ago, during the presidency of Barack Obama, partisan opinions were nearly the reverse: 42pc of Democrats said the US had succeeded, compared with 29pc of Republicans.

As Afghanistan becomes America’s longest-ever military engagement, the American public has become more divided on whether the 2001 invasion was the right or the wrong decision. Today, 45pc say the US made the right decision in using military force and 39pc say it was the wrong decision.

The share of Americans saying the initial decision was right declined over time. In 2006, 69pc said it was the right decision and 20pc said it was the wrong decision. In early 2002, a few months after the start of the war, 83pc of Americans said they approved of the US-led military campaign against the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Republicans have consistently expressed more support than Democrats for the decision to use force in Afghanistan, though support has fallen in both parties over the past decade.

About two-thirds of Republicans and Republican sympathisers (66pc) now say it was the right decision to use force in Afghanistan.

Only about a third of Democrats and Democratic sympathisers (31pc) say the same. About half of Democrats (53pc) say it was a wrong decision, compared with 21pc of Republicans.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

کلانتری: مخالفان FATF نمی‌خواهند از حساب و کتاب‌شان کسی سر دربیاورد /رئیس پزشکی قانونی کشور: شاهد سونامی...

کلانتری: مخالفان FATF نمی‌خواهند از حساب و کتاب‌شان کسی سر دربیاورد /رئیس پزشکی قانونی کشور: شاهد سونامی...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تردد با قایق در خیابان‌های صومعه‌سرا

هجوم حشرات ناشناخته به یک روستا

وقوع سیل در ۶استان

ظرفیت ۱۲ موسسه غیر انتفاعی «صفر» شد

وب گردی

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

فروش گوشی به صورت اقساط بلند مدت

با نرم افزار بهای تمام شده هوشمندانه راهبری کنید.

قیمت دلار چه خواهد شد؟

فروش سهام برخی استارت‌آپ‌های ایرانی به خارجی‌ها

ارزانی دلار مسکن را گران می‌کند

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

مقاومت دلالان در برابر کاهش قیمت دلار
پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور
هشدار جدی به علاقمندان ته‌دیگ سیب زمینی
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
لحظه انفجار موتور شماره 2 ايرباس 320 آسمان
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
وضعیت در بسیاری از شهرستان‌های شمالی کشور بحرانی است / بارش شدید باران در بسیاری از مناطق شمالی ادامه دارد/ سقوط خودرو به داخل رودخانه جان سه نفر را گرفت
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
افشای استراتژی آمریکا، عربستان و امارات برای تضعیف نقش ایران در عراق / نشست حیدر عبادی در ریاض علیه ایران!
کشف ۳دختر از بار پتروشیمی!
سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!
عمق واقعی سیل تنکابن را در این عکس ببینید
توهین جنجالی ژاوی به بازیکن جوان پرسپولیس
کاهش میزان حصر میرحسین موسوی

نامه یک مرجع تقلید به رئیس‌جمهور درباره اربعین/رونمایی از سلطان پوشک/سؤال مهم عباس عبدی از ولایتی/دادگستری فارس: اتهام حاجتی فقط ارتباط با بهائیان نیست  (۲۵۷ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار‌های تکان دهنده از هزینه‌هایی که خودروساز‌ها به کشور وارد می‌کنند!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

خواسته واقعی دونالد ترامپ از ایران چیست!؟  (۸۳ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو  (۸۰ نظر)

چرا کارگر چاه نفت مالیات بر حقوق می‌دهد؛ اما محمدرضا گلزار معاف است؟!  (۷۶ نظر)

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند  (۷۵ نظر)