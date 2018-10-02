نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2582بازدید
‍ پ

What Western Countries Can Learn From Iran’s Response to Terrorism

Iran has enacted deliberate and cautious revenge over the September 22 terrorist attack on its military parade in the city of Ahvaz, an activist tells Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.
کد خبر: ۸۳۹۰۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۷ 02 October 2018

Iran has enacted deliberate and cautious revenge over the September 22 terrorist attack on its military parade in the city of Ahvaz, an activist tells Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a number of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drone strikes on the Daesh militants in the Deir ez-Zor region of Syria accused of planning a terrorist attack in their country. A large number of terrorists were killed in the retaliatory attack on the "ringleaders" who were operating at the time in Syria, the IRGC's public relations office said.

"Iran, although [it] responds swiftly and precisely to these types of things, they're not really taking actions which would escalate and bring insecurity to the whole region," Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told Radio Sputnik. "And I think that's quite wise, because one of the aims and objectives of terrorists is always to create further conflict and to spread the conflict into the area and to the region. So I think it is quite appropriate and a really measured response."

While Iran partially placed the blame on the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the attack that left 25 dead in late September, the IRGC notably only struck the militants presumably using the Syrian war as an opportunity to conduct sectarian acts of violence. Iran's independently managed but state-owned Press TV called the militants "Daesh takfiri[s]," an Arabic term for a Muslim who accuses other Muslims of apostasy.

The slogans on the missiles fired by Iran were, however, directed at the states originally blamed for the attack, reading: "Down with USA," "Down with Israel" and "Down with the House of Saud."

​"I wish other nations, especially in Europe, will think of this sort of response when it comes to the terrorists," Shadjareh told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

While Shadjareh commended the Iranian response, he suggested that it is just the first in a series of moves expected from the country. A "number of very senior Iranian generals and head[s] of the different sections of forces indicated very clearly that this is just the first step in responding against the atrocities committed, so we will probably see more."

برچسب ها
iran isis missile revenge ahvaz attack terrorism
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

رزومه ورزشی یک آقازاده برای دریافت حکم مشاوره در کمیته ملی المپیک: «عضو تیم شنای دانشگاه شریف بودم»/آژانس...

رزومه ورزشی یک آقازاده برای دریافت حکم مشاوره در کمیته ملی المپیک: «عضو تیم شنای دانشگاه شریف بودم»/آژانس...

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی...

رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روزنما: نمایشگاه بین‌المللی ایپاس

روزنما: بازار شبانه ارز

خطرناک‌ترین مسابقه جهان در چین

کارنامه عجیب خودکشی‌ها در سال 96 منتشر شد

زلزله ۴.۴ ریشتری هجدک کرمان را لرزاند

ادعیه و اعمال روز پنجشنبه

ذکر روز پنجشنبه

رکورد شکنی شناگر گیلانی در بندرانزلی

گفتگوی تلفنی وزیر خارجه آمریکا و ولیعهد عربستان

از «گامی دیگر برای آزاد شدن فروش ارز در صرافی‌ها» تا «پیش بینی کاهش قیمت آهن از ابتدای هفته آینده»

بازسازی صحنه قتل دو طلافروش در اصفهان

یورو به عنوان ارز ایتالیا غیرقابل مذاکره است

چینی ها در تعطیلات و سنگ آهن در ثبات

قیمت نفت ایران در یک دوره یکساله ۲۵ دلار افزایش یافت

سهام آسیایی تقویت شد/ یورو بهبود یافت

وب گردی

فروش گوشی به صورت اقساط بلند مدت

با نرم افزار بهای تمام شده هوشمندانه راهبری کنید.

قیمت دلار چه خواهد شد؟

فروش سهام برخی استارت‌آپ‌های ایرانی به خارجی‌ها

ارزانی دلار مسکن را گران می‌کند

سردرگمی در میان فعالان بازار ارز؛ مردم فقط نرخ می‌پرسند

شنیده‌های بورسی در روز سقوط آزاد شاخص

طلا هم ارزان می‌شود

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

تخفيف ويژه ويزا ٥ساله كانادا تا پايان مهر ماه

عربستان یک شبکه فارسی‌زبان راه‌اندازی می‌کند
واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه
حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو
درخواست رحمانی‌فضلی از رئیس‌جمهور برای برکناری
واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟
اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟
یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است
آخرین قیمت دلار و پیش‌بینی قیمت فردا
پذیرش ۷۳۱ دانشجو از «در پشتی» در دانشگاه‌های کشورمان؟!
موشک‌های سپاه به کجا اصابت کردند؟
مصاحبه زنی که مدعی رابطه با رونالدو شده+عکس
پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران
تحقیر دلار با آگهی عجیب در یک میوه‌فروشی
چرا ارز ارزان‌تر می‌شود؟ /شش پیام سیلی موشکی سپاه /خانه تکانی در اصولگرایی
دلار به کانال ۱۰هزار تومان برگشت

شمار فوت شدگان به ۱۹ تن و مسموم شدگان به ۱۷۸ تن رسید/ تکرار فاجعه هرمزگان در خراسان شمالی و البرز/ دستگیری زن و شوهر مشروب‌ساز در بندرعباس  (۳۳۱ نظر)

نامه یک مرجع تقلید به رئیس‌جمهور درباره اربعین/رونمایی از سلطان پوشک/سؤال مهم عباس عبدی از ولایتی/دادگستری فارس: اتهام حاجتی فقط ارتباط با بهائیان نیست  (۲۲۰ نظر)

چرا وزارت پزشکان بر وزارت‌خانه بهداشت غلط است؟  (۱۸۳ نظر)

جدیدترین ادعای کریمی قدوسی درباره رئیس دولت اصلاحات/افزایش بهای سکه با بدهکاران مهریه چه کرده است؟/فقط در یک دستگاه ۲۷۰۰ بازنشسته وجود دارد!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

توصیه زیباکلام به روحانی درباره نقش جهانگیری/ابتکار: تورم پنج سال به تعویق افتاد!/هشدار علم‌الهدی برای تصویب‌کنندگان FATF/ ارز کاغذ را دو نفر گرفته‌اند که اصلا وجود ندارند!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

در بسته‌های حمایتی، احتمال ایجاد رانت وجود دارد/ درباره کاهش قدرت خرید مردم، باید فکری اساسی شود/ آمار طلاق از زمان افزایش قیمت‌ها سه برابر شده است  (۱۴۸ نظر)

این اقتصاد ایران است یا قمارخانه یک مشت دلال؟/ اقتصادیون دولت، مرد روزهای آرامند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار‌های تکان دهنده از هزینه‌هایی که خودروساز‌ها به کشور وارد می‌کنند!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۰۸ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چرا دلار‌ها از خانه‌ها خارج نمی‌شود؟  (۹۳ نظر)

خواسته واقعی دونالد ترامپ از ایران چیست!؟  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)