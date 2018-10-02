N.Korean FM Attends Pro-Pyongyang Party in U.S.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho showed up at a meeting of pro-Pyongyang Korean Americans in New York on Sunday.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho showed up at a meeting of pro-Pyongyang Korean Americans in New York on Sunday.

Ri, who was in New York for the UN General Assembly, took time out to attend a meeting of the Korean American National Coordination Council in a high-end Chinese restaurant, according to Japan's TBS News on Monday.

Founded in 1997, the organization maintains close relations with the North Korean regime but describes itself as a charity promoting exchanges with the North.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (right) attends a gathering of pro-Pyongyang Korean Americans in New York on Sunday in this video grab from Japan's TBS.

A TBS camera spotted Ri, all smiles as he got out of a limousine surrounded by bodyguards, entering the restaurant and shaking hands with senior members of the organization.

Inside the restaurant could be seen posters with North Korean-style slogans like, "All Korean people, let's build a prosperous, reunified powerful nation under the banner of national independence!"

TBS quoted Ri as calling for the lifting of sanctions against North Korea and telling some 30 participants, "The North is trying to denuclearize. The U.S. should take reciprocal action."

Ri seemed to have a relaxed time sipping a glass of wine and pressing the flesh.