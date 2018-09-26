نسخه اصلی
Iran rebuffs talking to Trump, slamming his hostile speech at the UN

While sticking to its hardline stance against Iran, US President Donald Trump occasionally signals willingness to meet and talk with high-ranking Iranian officials. The idea, however, has once again been rejected by the Islamic Republic, referring to Trump’s increasingly hostile approach as the main reason for the refusal.
۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۱۲ 26 September 2018

US President Donald Trump said on July 30 that he is ready to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, “any time they want to.” He went on to say that “It’s good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

However, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has rejected a US offer for possible meeting and negotiations with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Velayati, the Leader's advisor on international affairs, said, "Trump's and Pompeo's dream will never come to reality and this is definitive."

Back in August, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the Islamic Republic will not enter into new negotiations with the United States due to cheating and bullying nature of its government.

In the same vein, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says he has never asked for talks with his American counterpart, stressing that such a meeting would not be “appropriate.” Rouhani made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Tuesday during his stay in New York for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president was reacting to Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, in which he tried to suggest that he had turned down requests to meet the Iranian president, but that he may agree to talks “someday in the future.”

Rouhani strongly dismissed Trump’s claim, saying that the Islamic Republic had not requested a meeting between the two leaders. “Not this year, nor last year,” he told the CNN. “We have never made such a request for a meeting with the president of the United States.”

Rouhani also noted that while Iran had received eight requests from US officials for a meeting last year, he did not think talks between the two sides were “appropriate,” then or now.

Meanwhile, as Trump used his speech at the UN General Assembly to raise new claims against Tehran, Iranian officials have started to react to the accusations made by the US president.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari censured US President Donald Trump for his “cheap comments” against Iran at the UN General Assembly speech, saying the current approach leads to more US isolation.

In comments on Wednesday, the IRGC commander took a swipe at the US president for his hostile remarks against Iran at the UN General Assembly, saying the ones who sow chaos, death, and destruction are the US government and the reactionary regimes in the region.

The commander also slammed Trump’s story that Iran’s president has called for a meeting with him as a “big lie”, stressing that Iranians will not change track as long as the US imperialist system is leading hegemony and tyranny in the world.

