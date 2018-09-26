نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
3140بازدید
‍ پ

Philippines Arrests Lawmaker Fiercely Critical of War on Drugs

A Philippine lawmaker fiercely critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war was arrested Tuesday on charges for which he had been granted amnesty, a move condemned by watchdogs as persecution of the government's opponents.
کد خبر: ۸۳۷۲۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۴۰ 26 September 2018

A Philippine lawmaker fiercely critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war was arrested Tuesday on charges for which he had been granted amnesty, a move condemned by watchdogs as persecution of the government's opponents.

Senator Antonio Trillanes was taken into custody and then posted bail in Manila shortly after a court-issued warrant forced him from the Senate building, where he has been holed up for weeks to avoid arrest.

Trillanes is the second senator critical of Duterte's drug war to be detained. Leila de Lima has been behind bars since February 2017 on charges which she says were concocted to silence her.

Duterte earlier this month voided an amnesty granted eight years ago to the senator, a former navy officer, for his role in two coup attempts in the mid-2000s.

"They twisted the law so our democracy and institutions failed," Trillanes told reporters. "This (case) has nothing to do with anything except for the vengeance of Duterte and his underlings."

Duterte issued a decree earlier this month ordering Trillanes' arrest on the grounds that he had not completed the requirements of filing an official application for amnesty and admitting guilt.

The case has prompted concern in the Philippines. Critics have questioned whether presidents have the power to undo amnesties, a repeatedly used tool in a nation plagued by insurgencies and military rebellions.

"The arrest... is part of the persecution of critics of the Duterte administration, the latest in the relentless campaign to silence those who dared to challenge the president's murderous 'drug war'," said Carlos Conde of Human Rights Watch Philippines.

Bigger legal trouble could await Trillanes because the government is still seeking his arrest on another charge, stemming from a separate coup attempt, which does not carry bail.

After being released on Tuesday Trillanes returned to the safe haven of the Senate, where lawmakers have a certain amount of protection against arrest.

Along with De Lima, Trillanes is Duterte's loudest critic, telling AFP last year: "This man is a sociopath and he has the mindset of a hitman."

Trillanes last year appealed to the International Criminal Court to investigate killings in Duterte's war on drugs and has repeatedly accused the president of being a mass murderer and holding secret bank accounts.

Last year Trillanes also had the president's eldest son Paolo brought before a Senate inquiry to face allegations that he was involved in drug trafficking, which the younger Duterte denied.

Trillanes had faced rebellion and coup d'etat charges for being among military officers who rose up against then-president Gloria Arroyo over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

He led scores of junior officers in taking over part of Manila's Makati business district in 2003 and seizing a luxury Manila hotel in 2007 along with several armed followers as they demanded Arroyo's resignation.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

ورود به «قله دماوند» ممنوع شد/وزیر بهداشت: به جای «ماساژ» از معادل فارسی‌ آن استفاده کردم/چیزی به اسم...

ورود به «قله دماوند» ممنوع شد/وزیر بهداشت: به جای «ماساژ» از معادل فارسی‌ آن استفاده کردم/چیزی به اسم...

اتفاق جالب برای وزیر ارتباطات در زمان تماشای دربی/جلسه فوری نمایندگان با روحانی/رتبه ایران در مرگ و میر...

اتفاق جالب برای وزیر ارتباطات در زمان تماشای دربی/جلسه فوری نمایندگان با روحانی/رتبه ایران در مرگ و میر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

خسارت جنگ تجاری بر اقتصاد جهان 430 میلیارد دلار است

علت تداوم اعتراضات راننده‌های کامیون چیست؟

مصاحبه دانشجویان پزشکی متقاضی انتقال به داخل

دعای ندبه با نوای محسن فرهمند

بازداشت 13 نفر از عوامل بستن راه کامیون‌داران

بازداشت رئیس روابط‌عمومی سازمان فرهنگی شیراز

چوب حراج به حریم خصوصی کاربران واتس‌اپ!

هوای تهران سالم است

عبدالرضا کاهانی در کانادا با عطاران فیلم می‌سازد

اصلاح آیین نامه ارتقای اساتید با محور حل مشکلات کشور

پرداخت وام ضروری بازنشستگان کشوری از فردا

همه فیلم‌هایی که «ممنوع ‌التیزر» شدند!

خرید مسکن به رویای بسیاری از خانوارها تبدیل شد؛ رشد ۷۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن

اعتراض مردم به دربی افتضاح در فضای مجازی+تصاویر

کاروان نمادین اسرای کربلا در قم

وب گردی

شنیده‌های بورسی در روز رشد بی‌رحمانه شاخص

ارزیابی دلالان از اوضاع بازار ارز/ اکثر افراد خریدار شده‌اند

قیمت خودرو گرانتر می‌شود

گرانی مسکن به مسکن مهر رونق داد

48 ساعت دیگر سایت‌های غیرمجاز طلا را معرفی می‌کنیم

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

تخفيف ويژه ويزا ٥ساله كانادا تا پايان مهر ماه

تلاش سه مدیر بازنشسته‌ برای ابقا در پست های دولتی/نامه محسن هاشمی به رهبر انقلاب/داعش این عملیات را از الاحوازی خرید!/نقوی حسینی: مخالف شدید FATF هستم
دلیل حضور مأموران یگان‌ ویژه ناجا در نقاط مرکزی پایتخت/زنگنه: ترامپ هم خدا را می‌خواهد و هم خرما را/سردار نقدی: به انقلاب نمره ۲۰ می‌دهم/محبیان: حکومت سربه‌سر مردم نگذارد
ادعای داعش درباره حمله تروریستی به ایران
جان بولتون به ایران هشدار داد
دستور بررسی علت انتشار بنری موهوم در شیراز
اتفاق جالب برای وزیر ارتباطات در زمان تماشای دربی/جلسه فوری نمایندگان با روحانی/رتبه ایران در مرگ و میر ناشی از مصرف مشروبات الکلی و خودکشی
واکنش ترامپ به خنده حضار به سخنرانی‌اش
به دنبال به صفر رساندن صادرات نفت ایران هستیم/توافق هسته‌ای موهبت بادآورده‌ای برای رهبران ایران بود
وقتی حجاب دختران ایرانی الگو می‌شود
چرا نرخ دلار هر روز افزایش می‌یابد؟
ترامپ: از ایران، روسیه و سوریه تشکر می‌کنم! / هر کشوری که تحریم‌های ایران را دور بزند، به شدت مجازات خواهیم کرد
خانه تروریست‌های حادثه تروریستی اهواز
کشف بزرگ ترین سنگ طلا توسط معدنچیان
دعوت شرکت های ایرانی برای سرمایه گذاری در سوریه/حمله دوباره جان بولتون به ایران/واکنش رژیم سعودی به حمله تروریستی در اهواز/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر بخش‌های وسیعی در استان سویداء
سرباز وظیفه‌شناس، جان خود را از دست داد

حمله تروریستی در رژه نیروهای مسلح در اهواز / 25 شهید و 60 مجروح / هر چهار عامل تیراندازی کشته شدند / گروه‌ تجزیه طلب وابسته به عربستان که مسئولیت حمله را پذیرفت، به دنبال چیست؟ / داعش نیز مسئولیت حمله را پذیرفت! + فیلم  (۵۰۴ نظر)

«خودت فیزیوتراپی کن؛ کاری نداره که! به خدا فیزیوتراپی چه کار می‌کنه مگه؟»  (۳۰۲ نظر)

حملات اهواز تروریستی نیست!/ نبرد را به داخل ایران منتقل می کنیم/ این حملات افزایش خواهند یافت  (۲۸۶ نظر)

اعدام سران مفاسد اقتصادی در میدان آزادی/واکنش پیرمرد بجستانی به سخنان وزیر بهداشت/کنایه روحانی به اظهارات مقام آمریکایی درمورد حادثه تروریستی اهواز  (۲۵۸ نظر)

دولت به مردم بگوید در ازای این افزایش قیمت ارز، می‌خواهد برای افراد ضعیف چه کند؟ /به برخی از صحبت‌ها و اقدامات مشکوک هستیم  (۱۶۰ نظر)

این اقتصاد ایران است یا قمارخانه یک مشت دلال؟/ اقتصادیون دولت، مرد روزهای آرامند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

نظر یک عضو تیم اقتصادی رئیسی درباره اقتصاد کشور/دستمزد کارگران در شرایط کنونی اقتصاد کشور باید شناور شود/مواضع اصلاح‌طلبان نسبت به دولت چیست؟/چقدر از سپرده های مردم در بانک های خصوصی است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

تلاش سه مدیر بازنشسته‌ برای ابقا در پست های دولتی/نامه محسن هاشمی به رهبر انقلاب/داعش این عملیات را از الاحوازی خرید!/نقوی حسینی: مخالف شدید FATF هستم  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آقای تاج‌گردون! فرضیه «خرابکاری عمدی در اقتصاد» صحت دارد؟/ ماموران خراب‌کردن عامدانه اوضاع کشور را معرفی کنید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

تکنولوژی هسته‌ای در دست ایران، «تیغ در کف زنگی مست» است / مسأله اعراب باید بخشی از هر مذاکره جدید با ایران باشد / خرد و عقلانیت، ایران را به میز مذاکره برگرداند / نیاز به ایجاد «کنسرت عربی» برای ثبات منطقه  (۸۵ نظر)

رشد 60.7 درصدی درآمدهای نفتی دولت در سایه تحریم ها؛ دلیل عمده این افزایش درآمد چیست؟  (۸۵ نظر)

کارمندان منتظر افزایش حقوق نباشند  (۸۵ نظر)

اولین تصاویر از شهدای حمله تروریستی اهواز  (۸۱ نظر)

فاجعه در ورزشگاه آبادان و صورت خونین داور+عکس  (۷۷ نظر)

شمار فوت شدگان به ۱۲ نفر و مسموم شدگان به ۱۵۴ نفر رسید/ تکرار فاجعه هرمزگان در خراسان شمالی و البرز/ دستگیری زن و شوهر مشروب‌ساز در بندرعباس  (۷۶ نظر)