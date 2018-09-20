Hezbollah is in possession of precision rockets – Nasrallah warns Tel Aviv

As the Israeli regime is stick to its policy of targeting the so-called Iranian positions in Syria in order to cut the Islamic Republic ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement says it’s too late for Tel Aviv and the movement has already acquired whatever weapons it needs to face the threats.

In this vein, Hezbollah’s leader has warned Israel of a fate it “has never expected” if it chooses to wage a new war, reminding the regime that the Lebanese resistance movement is now in possession of precision rockets to Tel Aviv’s dismay.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the comments during a Thursday speech in Beirut to a large crowd of mourners marking Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

He further said the balance of power in the region has changed in favor of the anti-Israel axis of resistance, and that the Tel Aviv regime has failed in all its attempts to prevent Lebanon’s Hezbollah from achieving precision rockets.

“No matter what you do to cut the route, the matter is over and the resistance possesses precision and non-precision rockets and weapons capabilities,” Nasrallah said. “All your attempts to prevent Hezbollah from possessing accurate missiles are foiled,” he added.

The Hezbollah chief further warned Israel against opting for yet another act of aggression against his country and said, “If Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a fate and a reality it has never expected on any day.”

He also pointed to the growing power of the resistance front, stressing that the Israelis “had pinned their hopes on the course of developments in Syria and Iraq, but they know that the axis of resistance has returned stronger than ever, and new countries have now joined it.”

The Hezbollah chief further expressed the movement's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of “all kinds of economic and political pressure,” saying that “it is our duty to stand by Iran” as a new wave of anti-Iran American sanctions is returning.

Iran is being punished by the US only because it refused to give in to Washington's demands, and because it is keeping up its support for the oppressed nations in the region, including Palestine and Syria.

He further reiterated the movement's support for the Palestinian cause, reiterating Hezbollah’s objection to the so-called “deal of the century” which the US administration is drawing up on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Nasrallah also noted that Hezbollah firmly stands by the Yemeni nation, which has been under attack by the Saudi regime and a coalition of its allies.

“We reiterate our support to peaceful people of Bahrain whose scholars and youths have been jailed and suppressed by the Bahraini regime,” he added.