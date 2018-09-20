نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
2128بازدید
‍ پ

Hezbollah is in possession of precision rockets – Nasrallah warns Tel Aviv

As the Israeli regime is stick to its policy of targeting the so-called Iranian positions in Syria in order to cut the Islamic Republic ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement says it’s too late for Tel Aviv and the movement has already acquired whatever weapons it needs to face the threats.
کد خبر: ۸۳۵۵۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۰:۲۸ 20 September 2018

Tabnak – As the Israeli regime is stick to its policy of targeting the so-called Iranian positions in Syria in order to cut the Islamic Republic ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement says it’s too late for Tel Aviv and the movement has already acquired whatever weapons it needs to face the threats.

In this vein, Hezbollah’s leader has warned Israel of a fate it “has never expected” if it chooses to wage a new war, reminding the regime that the Lebanese resistance movement is now in possession of precision rockets to Tel Aviv’s dismay.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the comments during a Thursday speech in Beirut to a large crowd of mourners marking Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

He further said the balance of power in the region has changed in favor of the anti-Israel axis of resistance, and that the Tel Aviv regime has failed in all its attempts to prevent Lebanon’s Hezbollah from achieving precision rockets.

“No matter what you do to cut the route, the matter is over and the resistance possesses precision and non-precision rockets and weapons capabilities,” Nasrallah said. “All your attempts to prevent Hezbollah from possessing accurate missiles are foiled,” he added.

The Hezbollah chief further warned Israel against opting for yet another act of aggression against his country and said, “If Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a fate and a reality it has never expected on any day.”

He also pointed to the growing power of the resistance front, stressing that the Israelis “had pinned their hopes on the course of developments in Syria and Iraq, but they know that the axis of resistance has returned stronger than ever, and new countries have now joined it.”

The Hezbollah chief further expressed the movement's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of “all kinds of economic and political pressure,” saying that “it is our duty to stand by Iran” as a new wave of anti-Iran American sanctions is returning.

Iran is being punished by the US only because it refused to give in to Washington's demands, and because it is keeping up its support for the oppressed nations in the region, including Palestine and Syria.

He further reiterated the movement's support for the Palestinian cause, reiterating Hezbollah’s objection to the so-called “deal of the century” which the US administration is drawing up on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Nasrallah also noted that Hezbollah firmly stands by the Yemeni nation, which has been under attack by the Saudi regime and a coalition of its allies.

“We reiterate our support to peaceful people of Bahrain whose scholars and youths have been jailed and suppressed by the Bahraini regime,” he added.

برچسب ها
hezbollah nasrallah israel
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

از «علم شویی» در خلیج فارس تا گرداندن «مجمع پلا» در کوچه‌های روستای کوهستان بهشهر

از «علم شویی» در خلیج فارس تا گرداندن «مجمع پلا» در کوچه‌های روستای کوهستان بهشهر

سیدحسن نصرالله: مقاومت موشک نقطه‌زن دارد/حداقل ۵۰ درصد جمعیت کشور به زیر خط فقر خواهند رفت؟ /حضور مرتضوی...

سیدحسن نصرالله: مقاومت موشک نقطه‌زن دارد/حداقل ۵۰ درصد جمعیت کشور به زیر خط فقر خواهند رفت؟ /حضور مرتضوی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی جرایم اطفال و نوجوانان

چین یوان را به ابزاری برای جنگ تجاری با آمریکا تبدیل نمی‌کند

تغییر ساعت رسمی کشور از ساعت ۲۴ امشب

هشدار صندوق بین المللی پول به هزینه سنگین جنگ تعرفه‌ای

وقتی آموزش «آرایش عزاداری» جنجالی می‌شود

استاد دانشگاه: پیش فروش خودرو به کاهش قیمت منجر نمی شود

بازده ۷۰ درصدی فرابورس از ابتدای امسال

فاصله قیمت مغز گردو تا بازار ۴ برابر قیمت واقعی است

اجناس محتکران هنوز وارد بازار نشده است

قیمت واقعی دلار در اقتصاد ایران چند است؟

شروط انجمن لبنی برای صرف‌نظر از درخواست واردات شیرخشک

خدمات پرداخت شبکه بانکی همزمان با تغییر ساعت رسمی ارایه می شود

رها شدن آلوده‌ترین شهر این روز‌های ایران در خاطرات!

روسیه آسمان و آبهای مدیترانه را بست

بیانیه ارتش به مناسبت هفته دفاع مقدس

وب گردی

کدام بازارها برای صادرکنندگان ایرانی مطلوب‌اند؟

کاهش 3 هزار میلیاردی اسکناس‌های در دست مردم

آماتورها چگونه در بورس رفتار کنند؟

رشد درآمدهای نفتی کشور نصف شد

نمایشگاه لوازم‌التحریر مصلی تهران از نمای نزدیک

پیش‌بینی وضعیت صادرات نفت ایران تا یک ماه دیگر

قرعه کشی سپرده های قرض الحسنه پس انداز

تخفيف ويژه ويزا ٥ساله كانادا تا پايان مهر ماه

عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از سخنرانی درباره ایران در نشست شورای امنیت
توهین به سران سه قوه توسط مداح در عزاداری
باهنر: در دولت ده سرتیپ اقتصادی وجود دارد؛ اما..../فحش‌های ناموسی در دعوای مدیرعامل و سرمربی مشهور/انحلال یک مدرسه در تبریز با رأی دادگاه/زیباکلام: احمدی نژاد استاد و پیر دیر پوپولیست است
محصولات این خودروساز روزانه ۱ تا ۱.۵ میلیون تومان گران می‌شود! +سند
حکم شرعی پست بی‌شرمانه امیر تتلو چیست؟
اظهارات نماینده آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد امضای پیمان بین تهران ـ واشنگتن/ هشدار وزارت خارجه انگلیس درباره سفر به ایران/فراخواندن سفیر عراق از ایران
حمله موشکی گسترده اسرائیل به زیرساخت های شهر «لاذقیه» سوریه/ناپدید شدن یک هواپیمای روسی در سوریه/ادعاهای ضد ایرانی وزیر انرژی عربستان در نشست وی
بدترین باغ وحش جهان در کره شمالی
روستایی که هیچ مردی در آن راه ندارد!
طلبه مضروب مشهدی درگذشت
سیدحسن نصرالله: مقاومت موشک نقطه‌زن دارد/حداقل ۵۰ درصد جمعیت کشور به زیر خط فقر خواهند رفت؟ /حضور مرتضوی در مراسم عزاداری شهر تفت
پیام اسد به پوتین درباره انهدام هواپیمای روسیه
۴۷ کشته و زخمی حاصل برخورد اتوبوس با تانکر سوخت در محور نطنز-کاشان
چند مدیر بازنشسته باید از شهرداری خداحافظی کنند؟/ماجرای مخالفت امام راحل با صرف هزینه محرم در جنگ/فرانسه برای تعیین سفیر جدید در ایران شرط گذاشت
واکنش ایران به توافق شب گذشته روسیه و ترکیه

محصولات این خودروساز روزانه ۱ تا ۱.۵ میلیون تومان گران می‌شود! +سند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

انتقاد تند دختر آیت‌الله خزعلی از برادرش/چند ایرانی در حج ۹۷ فوت کردند؟/حدادیان: در سياست من صاحب‌نظرم يا علی پروين؟/انتقاد شدید عضو کارگزاران از اصلاح طلبان  (۱۶۳ نظر)

انتقاد شدید سلیمی نمین از صداوسیما/دختر وزیر سابق بازداشت شد/مطهری: شمر امروز ترامپ است/حاشیه های حضور احمدی‌نژاد در جلسات مجمع  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نمک نشناسی کره‌ای‌ها در حق ایرانیان  (۱۵۲ نظر)

سخنان تکان‌دهنده مسئول مجلسی مبارزه با فساد درباره فساد خودروسازان!/ چرا باید 160 هزار خودرو احتکار شود، صدای هیچ کسی هم درنیاید؟!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

حکم ارتداد «تتلو» اعلام شد؟/چند تن از مقامات مشمول قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان هستند؟/استعفای آیت‌الله جنتی از ریاست یک ستاد/ارز دولتی به زائران اربعین داده نمی‌شود  (۱۳۷ نظر)

روسیه و عربستان بازار نفت را به گروگان گرفته اند/ این دو کشور به استقبال تحریم‌های نفتی علیه ایران رفته اند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

با پول علاقه‌مندان خرید سایپا، می‌شد «بنز» را خرید!  (۷۴ نظر)

برای ورود به مناطق سرسبز مازندران پول بگیرید!  (۶۸ نظر)

هیأت های پوتین و اردوغان در سفر به تهران چند نفر بودند؟/مدرسه رفتن دانش‌آموزان چقدر آب می‌خورد؟/نقویان: به صداوسیما پیشنهاد دادم دختران انقلاب را به تلویزیون بیاورند  (۶۴ نظر)

متروی پیونگ یانگ کره شمالی  (۶۳ نظر)

به‌ جای نگرانی از دیدار من و ظریف، نگران «منافورت» باشید  (۵۶ نظر)

افغانستان واردات سیمان، آهن و میلگرد را از ایران ممنوع کرد/جان کری: عقل ترامپ اندازه پسر ۸ ساله است/ظریف: وقتمان را با مذاکره با آمریکا هدر نمی‌دهیم  (۵۱ نظر)

باهنر: در دولت ده سرتیپ اقتصادی وجود دارد؛ اما..../فحش‌های ناموسی در دعوای مدیرعامل و سرمربی مشهور/انحلال یک مدرسه در تبریز با رأی دادگاه/زیباکلام: احمدی نژاد استاد و پیر دیر پوپولیست است  (۵۰ نظر)

چند مدیر بازنشسته باید از شهرداری خداحافظی کنند؟/ماجرای مخالفت امام راحل با صرف هزینه محرم در جنگ/فرانسه برای تعیین سفیر جدید در ایران شرط گذاشت  (۵۰ نظر)