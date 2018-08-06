11 killed in road accident in Southeastern Iran

Eleven people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported Monday.



The accident occurred when a lorry crashed into pickup truck which had diverted to the left side of Khash-Iranshar road, the traffic police in Sistan and Baluchestan, the official IRNA news agency said.



The pickup truck was carrying a group of foreign nationals, said the report.



Sistan and Baluchestan province is located in southeastern Iran bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.



The strategic area is infamous for the smuggling of illicit drugs and human trafficking to Iran.