نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
230بازدید
‍ پ

Who tried to assassinate Nicolas Maduro?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blamed Colombia, the opposition and elements within the US for a failed assassination attempt that left seven soldiers injured.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۹۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۲۱ 06 August 2018
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blamed Colombia, the opposition and elements within the US for a failed assassination attempt that left seven soldiers injured.

Maduro was speaking at a military event in Caracas when two drones carrying explosives reportedly detonated near his stand. Live footage of his speech shows the president and his wife suddenly looking upwards, startled, and dozens of soldiers running away. It is not clear if the drones were shot down or exploded prematurely.

Speaking from the presidential palace two hours after the incident, Maduro suggested an initial investigation showed Colombia and Venezuelan exiles living in the US state of Florida were behind the “right-wing plot” to kill him.

Striking a defiant tone, he said “everything points to the Venezuelan ultra-right in alliance with the Colombian ultra-right”, adding he had “no doubt” outgoing Columbian President Juan Manuel Santos was “behind this attack”.

A Colombian presidential source told CNN, that Maduro's accusations were “baseless” and “absurd”.

The Guardian says the two presidents “have often sparred, with Santos regularly labelling his Venezuelan counterpart a dictator and saying he is leading his country into economic and political turmoil”.

The Venezuelan president also claimed that “several of those intellectually responsible and the financiers of this attack live in the United States, in the state of Florida”, where there is a large Venezuelan expat community.

He added that some of those involved in the assassination attempt had already been captured and charged, although he did not specify the charges against them.

“There are still lots of unanswered questions in this, the latest plot twist in surreal Venezuela” says the BBC’s Katy Watson.

Already different versions of events are being circulated, with the Associated Press reporting firefighters at the scene said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment.

Yet despite conflicting reports, the government has been quick to point the finger.

After Maduro’s address, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed Venezuela’s right-wing opposition was behind the attack.

Adding to the confusion, a little-known group called Soldiers in T-shirts claimed responsibility for the attack, although they have so far provided no proof and refused all media requests.

Posting on social media, the mysterious rebel group made up of Venezuelan civilians and military said: “It is contrary to military honour to keep in government those who not only have forgotten the Constitution, but who have also made public office an obscene way to get rich.”

Regardless of who was actually behind the failed assassination attempt, “what many people fear though is that the government will use this incident to justify a crackdown on any political opponents” says Watson.
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

شهرام ناظری: با کنسرت‌ خیابانی دلار ارزان می‌شود؟/اخراج خواهران منصوریان از رادیو به دلیل پوشش نامناسب!/نامه...

شهرام ناظری: با کنسرت‌ خیابانی دلار ارزان می‌شود؟/اخراج خواهران منصوریان از رادیو به دلیل پوشش نامناسب!/نامه...

واکنش رئیس دولت اصلاحات به اعتراضات اخیر/اگر امضایت را پس نگیری شیرم را حلالت نمی کنم!/جزئیات بازداشت...

واکنش رئیس دولت اصلاحات به اعتراضات اخیر/اگر امضایت را پس نگیری شیرم را حلالت نمی کنم!/جزئیات بازداشت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

خطرهای یک شهر زیبا و دوست داشتنی

کشف جسد خرس قهوه‌ای در خراسان شمالی

وزیر اقتصاد آلمان راهی آنکارا می شود

شهادت نوجوان فلسطینی با گلوله صهیونیست‌ها

تخلفات دارویی را به سامانه ۱۹۰ اعلام کنید

ادامه بارندگی‌ها در نوار شمالی کشور

هفته‌ای ۵ تا ۶ خودکشی در خوزستان

گردشگران این قبیله باستانی را منقرض کردند!

ادامه کار شهردار تهران با استفساریه از مجلس

وب گردی

سقوط قیمت سکه

تورم بالای 40 درصد دور از دسترس نیست!

پیش‌بینی واکنش بازار خودرو به تحریم‌های پیش رو

افزایش دوباره اجاره مسکن از نیمه دوم سال جاری

خریداران موبایل، زودتر اقدام کنند

قیمت واقعی دلار چند است؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن کتاب رنگ آمیزی بزرگسالان

بلند ترین آبشار ایران آبشار پیران

جمع شیم دوست شیم حرف بزنیم

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

جزئیات حمله به حوزه علمیه اشتهارد
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
واکنش رئیس دولت اصلاحات به اعتراضات اخیر/اگر امضایت را پس نگیری شیرم را حلالت نمی کنم!/جزئیات بازداشت کارمند سابق نهاد ریاست جمهوری/کیهان درباره گوگوش و سیاوش قمیشی چه نوشت؟
مجری زن: 6 ماه روزی 50 بار به همسرم زنگ می‌زدم!
پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده عراقچی از بانک مرکزی رفت
کاهش قیمت دلار و سکه در بازار آزاد
جزئیاتی از تحریم های دوره نود روزه آمریکا علیه ایران/ خودروسازی و فلزات گرانبها در تیررس تحریم ها
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
اخراج‌وحرکت‌منشوری‌خدادادعزیزی‌علیه‌رشتی‌ها+فیلم
نامه توکلی به وزیر نفت
عراقچی، معاون ارزی بانک مرکزی بازداشت شد
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۲۷۴ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده عراقچی از بانک مرکزی رفت  (۱۴۳ نظر)

عده ای به بانک مرکزی نفوذ کرده و دلار مفت گرفته اند/درآمد یک کارگر به صد دلار رسیده/همه مضطرب هستند و نمی‌دانند باید چه‌ کار بکنند  (۱۴۱ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

جزئیاتی از تحریم های دوره نود روزه آمریکا علیه ایران/ خودروسازی و فلزات گرانبها در تیررس تحریم ها  (۱۲۱ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چگونه جنگ با ایران پایان کار ترامپ و جمهوری خواهان خواهد بود؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!  (۱۰۱ نظر)