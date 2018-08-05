نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
95بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea foreign minister to visit Iran on Tuesday

North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho is due to visit Iran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported on Saturday.North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho is due to visit Iran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۶۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۴۳ 05 August 2018

North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho is due to visit Iran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported on Saturday.North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho is due to visit Iran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported on Saturday.


Ri is set to jet in as the United States reimposes sanctions on Iran following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.


The US is currently also pushing Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear capabilities after President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un agreed a vague commitment to "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" at their landmark summit in June.


North Korea's top diplomat will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, according to the conservative-aligned Fars news agency.


The report did not give any details of what will be discussed.


Ri is thought to have met with a high-level Iranian delegation at a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan in April, according to the Korean Central News Agency.


A North Korean delegation also attended President Hassan Rouhani's inauguration in August 2017.


A United Nations Panel of Experts has expressed concern over collaboration between the two countries in the past, according to NK News.


In a 2017 report, it noted the presence of designated North Korean weapons traffickers living in Tehran and the similarity between missile designs in the two countries.

برچسب ها
iran north korea meeting
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شکایت نوجوان ۱۳ ساله به اتهام آزار و اذیت

امشب پایان مهلت ثبت نام عتبات دانشجویی

قهرمان بدنسازی چگونه کشته شد؟

رهایی زندانی محکوم به قصاص با رضایت اولیای دم

آتش سوزی در مرکز نگهداری دختران

وب گردی

افزایش دوباره اجاره مسکن از نیمه دوم سال جاری

خریداران موبایل، زودتر اقدام کنند

قیمت واقعی دلار چند است؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن کتاب رنگ آمیزی بزرگسالان

بلند ترین آبشار ایران آبشار پیران

جمع شیم دوست شیم حرف بزنیم

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
جزئیات حمله به حوزه علمیه اشتهارد
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
نامه توکلی به وزیر نفت
کاهش قیمت دلار و سکه در بازار آزاد
اخراج‌وحرکت‌منشوری‌خدادادعزیزی‌علیه‌رشتی‌ها+فیلم
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
اعتراف‌‏های دیرهنگام! / چهار پیشنهاد جمهوری اسلامی به حسن روحانی! /دیدگاه قالیباف درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق
محمدرضا گلزار و شرکایش میلیاردها تومان از مردم می‌گیرند و کسر کوچکی را هدیه می‌‍‌دهند!

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۲۷۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

عده ای به بانک مرکزی نفوذ کرده و دلار مفت گرفته اند/درآمد یک کارگر به صد دلار رسیده/همه مضطرب هستند و نمی‌دانند باید چه‌ کار بکنند  (۱۴۱ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چگونه جنگ با ایران پایان کار ترامپ و جمهوری خواهان خواهد بود؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)