Over Ten Airlines Request to Resume Flights to Syria

Syrian Transportation Minister Ali Hamoud said that at least 12 Arab and European airlines have sent requests to resume flights to this country, according to recent press reports.

Although Hamoud did not elaborate on the nationalities of the companies, he pointed out that the governments involved had denied the permits in that regard that had been established since 2012.



At present, there are flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil, in Iraq, and to Beirut, Kuwait, Oman, Russia and China, among others that operate in the Syrian airports of Qamishli, Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus.



Some of those routes are operated by the Syrian private companies Cham Wings and Fly Damas, as well as the state-owned Syrian Arab Airlines.