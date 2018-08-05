Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing: Islamic State claims responsibility

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan that killed 39 people and injured at least 80 on Friday. The attack targetted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the group claimed around 150 Shi'ites and security forces killed or wounded in Friday's attack in Gardez city.



According to reports, the attack was carried out by two burka-clad militants. Over 100 people had gathered to offer prayers at the time of the attack, Raz Mohammad Mandozai, police chief of Paktia was quoted by Reuters.



Gardez city hospital reported receiving at least 50 adults and 20 children wounded in the attack.



Islamic State has frequently targeted Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority, which it calls "apostates." The group views Shi'ite Muslims as heretics.