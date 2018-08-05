نسخه اصلی
Protesters clash with police as alt-Right rallies in Portland

Activists hurled rocks and bottles during a rally in the American city of Portland, Oregon organised by two far-Right groups that drew counter protests, said police, who ordered demonstrators to leave not long after the marches got under way.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۶۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۱۶ 05 August 2022

Activists hurled rocks and bottles during a rally in the American city of Portland, Oregon organised by two far-Right groups that drew counter protests, said police, who ordered demonstrators to leave not long after the marches got under way.

Officers in the western state of Oregon's largest city maintained a heavy presence during the duelling demonstrations, which raised fears of a replay of last year's "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in bloodshed.
The projectiles were thrown at officers, said police, who ordered those in the area to "immediately disperse" - warning "failure to comply with this order may subject you to arrest or citation, and may subject you to the use of riot control agents or impact weapons."
Footage of the rallies that drew hundreds showed plumes of smoke rising in the city of about 640,000 people. Portland police later said "protest officers seized firework mortars," while some activists on the left accused police of shooting "stun grenades."
Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, Right-wing groups linked to violence at a previous Portland rally, were marching in the city's Tom McCall Waterfront Park in support of Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who is running as a Republican for the US Senate.
 Counter-demonstrators gather across the street from right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer groupCounter-demonstrators gather across the street from right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group CREDIT: REUTERSMeanwhile, a group called Popular Mobilisation had organised a counter-demonstration at the park, accompanied by a marching band and protesters in clown costumes.
On the event's Facebook page, organisers said they "make no apologies for the use of force in keeping our communities safe from the scourge of right-wing violence."
Following the police order on Saturday to disperse, Portland's branch of the Democratic Socialists of America pinned blame on officers, saying on Twitter that "a little bit before 2 PM all seemed normal in the crowd."
On Friday, the city's mayor Ted Wheeler had voiced concern "that individuals are posting publicly their intent to act out violently," saying "we don't want this here."
Police had warned protesters to leave their guns at home even though holders of valid Oregon concealed-handgun licences are permitted to carry their weapons at the park.
A little bit before 2 PM all seemed normal in the crowd. Then without warning the cops shot stun grenades into the anti-fascist crowd and started forcing people to disperse. Yet again the Portland Police are the ones who escalated and created a dangerous situation.
"The potent combination of bigotry and violence on the streets of Portland poses a serious threat to community safety, and particularly to residents who are people of color, women and LGBTQ," said a statement from the Western States Centre, signed by around 40 activist groups.
A rally on June 30 was declared a riot and shut down by police after marchers and counter-protesters clashed, leaving several people injured.

