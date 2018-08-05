Latin American Leaders Condemned Assassination Attempt on Venezuela's President

Havana, Ago 5 (Prensa Latina) Cuban top leaders, Bolivia''s President Evo Morales, the Nicaraguan Government, lawmakers, political figures and organizations from Latin America have condemned the failed assassination attempt against Venezuela''s Head of State Nicolas Maduro on Saturday late afternoon.

First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Raul Castro and the island's President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted a message strongly condemning the drone attack on Maduro and conveying solidarity and unwavering support the Venezuelan President and his Governent.



Maduro was delivering the closing speech on the 81st Anniversary of the National Guard when several drones loaded with explosives blew up close to the platform from where he was speaking at 17:41 local time. Seven guards got wounded and are being treated in hospital.



Hours later addressing the nation from the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government) the President said some of the perpetrators had been capture and an investigation was in full swing to bring all those responsible to justice. He blamed the Venezuelan and Colombian oligarchy for the attack, particularly mentioning outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos of being involved the plot.



Bolivia's President Evo Morales strongly condemned the 'new and coward attack with drones' against his Venezuelan peer.



'This assassination attempt is a crime against humanity; it shows the desperation of an empire (the US) defeate by a brave nation,' Morales wrote in Tweeter.



The Farabundo Marti Liberation Front led the Salvadorean left in denouncing the failed attack and reiterated its support to the revolutionary process Maduro is heading in Venezuela.



Political and friendship organizations from other Latin American countries also condemned assassination attempt.