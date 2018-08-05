نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
171بازدید
‍ پ

Venezuelan President blames Colombia for drone 'attack'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia's far-right groups and outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos for what he called as an "attempt to assassinate him."
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۶۱۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۱۱ 05 August 2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia's far-right groups and outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos for what he called as an "attempt to assassinate him."

 

Hours after an explosive drone rocked a military ceremony, Maduro appeared on Venezuela's national television saying, "I'm alive and victorious," CNN reported.


The 55-year-old leader pinned the blame on American financers and planners for the 'drone attack.'


Furthermore, Maduro urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to tackle terrorist groups that plotted attacks in South America.


"The preliminary investigation indicates that many of those responsible for the attack, the financiers, and planners, live in the United States in the state of Florida. I hope the Trump administration is willing to fight terrorist groups that commit attacks in peaceful countries in our continent, in this case, Venezuela."


Venezuela has long pointed fingers at Colombia for plotting overthrows and far-right elements in Miami and Bogota for hatching a conspiracy to overthrow Maduro, as per the report.


Calling it a "big explosion," Maduro underlined that when he heard the first blast, he initially thought it was fireworks. But after a few seconds, there was a second blast.


Maduro further said that the investigation was in an advanced stage, adding that enough evidence was obtained by authorities.


The Venezuelan President was speaking at the celebration of the National Guard's 81st anniversary when the 'attack' occurred. Maduro and other government officials were evacuated immediately.


Meanwhile, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, took to Twitter called the incident a "terrorist attack against the president and the high military command blaming the opposition for the violence."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چاقی علت شایع مشکلات زنانه

بارش باران و کاهش دما در سواحل شمالی

زنی در پارک جسد همسرش را خورد

روحانی به آخوندی:بگو لاریجانی جونت اوکی کنه

بازگشت اولین مرحله از تحریم‌ها علیه ایران از فردا

خربزه، جان کودک ۳ ساله را گرفت

تجاوز به پسر ۱۳ ساله توسط مجرم سابقه‌دار

سامانه انتخاب رشته مجازی کنکور سراسری فعال شد

سود خیره‌کننده ۶۲ هزار میلیارد تومانی بورسی‎ها

بورس تهران بر بام دنیا ایستاد

واکنش کعبی به حکم جنجالی؛ هیچ پرونده این ندارم

انفجار ترانس برق در ایلام حادثه آفرید

گزارش لاریجانی از آخرین اقدامات شورای هماهنگی

فراخوان اردغان برای تبدیل ارز و طلاها به لیر ترکیه

ترامپ: دیدار با روحانی بستگی به ایران دارد/جزئیات نامه محرمانه روسیه به آمریکا در مورد سوریه/ساخت 850 کیلومتر دیوار بتنی در مرز ترکیه و سوریه /ائتلاف العامری، مالکی و العبادی در عراق

وب گردی

افزایش دوباره اجاره مسکن از نیمه دوم سال جاری

خریداران موبایل، زودتر اقدام کنند

قیمت واقعی دلار چند است؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن کتاب رنگ آمیزی بزرگسالان

بلند ترین آبشار ایران آبشار پیران

جمع شیم دوست شیم حرف بزنیم

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
جزئیات حمله به حوزه علمیه اشتهارد
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
نامه توکلی به وزیر نفت
کاهش قیمت دلار و سکه در بازار آزاد
اخراج‌وحرکت‌منشوری‌خدادادعزیزی‌علیه‌رشتی‌ها+فیلم
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی
اعتراف‌‏های دیرهنگام! / چهار پیشنهاد جمهوری اسلامی به حسن روحانی! /دیدگاه قالیباف درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق
محمدرضا گلزار و شرکایش میلیاردها تومان از مردم می‌گیرند و کسر کوچکی را هدیه می‌‍‌دهند!

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۲۷۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

عده ای به بانک مرکزی نفوذ کرده و دلار مفت گرفته اند/درآمد یک کارگر به صد دلار رسیده/همه مضطرب هستند و نمی‌دانند باید چه‌ کار بکنند  (۱۴۱ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چگونه جنگ با ایران پایان کار ترامپ و جمهوری خواهان خواهد بود؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)