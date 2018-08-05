Venezuelan President blames Colombia for drone 'attack'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia's far-right groups and outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos for what he called as an "attempt to assassinate him."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia's far-right groups and outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos for what he called as an "attempt to assassinate him."

Hours after an explosive drone rocked a military ceremony, Maduro appeared on Venezuela's national television saying, "I'm alive and victorious," CNN reported.



The 55-year-old leader pinned the blame on American financers and planners for the 'drone attack.'



Furthermore, Maduro urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to tackle terrorist groups that plotted attacks in South America.



"The preliminary investigation indicates that many of those responsible for the attack, the financiers, and planners, live in the United States in the state of Florida. I hope the Trump administration is willing to fight terrorist groups that commit attacks in peaceful countries in our continent, in this case, Venezuela."



Venezuela has long pointed fingers at Colombia for plotting overthrows and far-right elements in Miami and Bogota for hatching a conspiracy to overthrow Maduro, as per the report.



Calling it a "big explosion," Maduro underlined that when he heard the first blast, he initially thought it was fireworks. But after a few seconds, there was a second blast.



Maduro further said that the investigation was in an advanced stage, adding that enough evidence was obtained by authorities.



The Venezuelan President was speaking at the celebration of the National Guard's 81st anniversary when the 'attack' occurred. Maduro and other government officials were evacuated immediately.



Meanwhile, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, took to Twitter called the incident a "terrorist attack against the president and the high military command blaming the opposition for the violence."