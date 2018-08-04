نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
158بازدید
‍ پ

Eye for an eye: Turkey sanctions two US ministers as tensions continue to rise

Although the foreign ministers of the US and Turkey agreed recently to get over their recent tensions, Turkish president today announced retaliatory measures against two American ministers. Meanwhile, the trade war between the two sides is also expected to continue.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۵۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۹:۰۴ 04 August 2018

Tabnak – Although the foreign ministers of the US and Turkey agreed recently to get over their recent tensions, Turkish president today announced retaliatory measures against two American ministers. Meanwhile, the trade war between the two sides is also expected to continue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will freeze the assets in Turkey of the US ministers of "justice and interior," in tit-for-tat response to US sanctions on his country over the detention of an American pastor.

"Today I will give our friends instructions to freeze the assets in Turkey of the American justice and interior ministers, if they have any (such assets)," Erdogan said in a televised speech. He, however, did not specify to which members of the US administration he was referring.

"Those who think that they can make Turkey take a step back by resorting to threatening language and absurd sanctions show that they do not know the Turkish nation,” he added.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that it was imposing sanctions on Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The sanctions involve freezing any property or assets on the US soil held by the two ministers. The sanctions also prevent American citizens from doing any business with the two ministers.

Erdogan also said in a speech on Friday that his country is was “face to face with an economic war,” from which Ankara “will emerge victorious.” He made the remarks after the lira hit a fresh record low against the dollar amid rising tensions with Washington.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Friday launched a review of Turkey's duty-free access to US markets under the Generalized System of Preferences after Ankara imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to American steel and aluminum tariffs.

According to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, The US Trade Representative's office said the review could affect $1.66 billion worth of Turkish imports into the United States that benefited from the GSP program last year, including motor vehicles and parts, jewelry, precious metals and stone products.

A USTR spokeswoman said the review was unrelated to issues surrounding Andrew Brunson, a US pastor on trial in Turkey for backing a coup attempt in Turkey two years ago - a case that has prompted US sanctions against two Turkish cabinet ministers.

Russian news outlet RT writes in a report that the extraordinary war of words this week between Washington and Ankara points to an ineluctable conclusion: the US has decided to get heavy with Turkey to bring it into line.

According to the report, now the question is, will Erdogan cave in to the pressure? The threat of US sanctions has plunged his country’s already troubled economy into a morass of pain, principally the loss of value in the Turkish currency and frightening away foreign investors.

برچسب ها
turkey us sanctions
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عراقچی از معاونت ارزی رفت

چهارشنبه؛ زمان قطعی استیضاح ربیعی

دوازدهمین جلسه دادگاه پرونده موسسه ثامن‌الحجج

سکه در آغاز هفته، ۱۰۰ هزار تومان ارزان شد

هرماه يك افتخار در پتروشيمي جم رونمايي می‌شود

برند‌هایی که تنها برای ثروتمندها طراحی شده‎اند

از دوران سلاطین گذشته‌ایم؛ قانون اساسی و دموکراسی در جمهوری اسلامی حاکم شده است/ مجلس به دولت: سئوال از رئیس‌جمهور نصاب دارد

رشته تاریخ را بهتر بشناسیم

جذب هیات علمی بورسیه در دانشگاه های کم برخوردار

نتایج نخستین روز رشته‌های مختلف المپیاد دانشجویان پسر

نخبگان بازگشته به ایران تا1سال حمایت مالی می‌شوند

طرحی برای دور زدن محرومیت‌های درمانی در مناطق محروم

رشد فزاینده واردات طلای هند در سال مالی ۲۰۱۸

جزئیات نقل و انتقال فرزندان اعضای هیات علمی در کنکور

تجمعات کرج برآیند مطالبات اقتصادی مردم نیست

وب گردی

افزایش دوباره اجاره مسکن از نیمه دوم سال جاری

خریداران موبایل، زودتر اقدام کنند

قیمت واقعی دلار چند است؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن کتاب رنگ آمیزی بزرگسالان

بلند ترین آبشار ایران آبشار پیران

جمع شیم دوست شیم حرف بزنیم

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
جزئیات حمله به حوزه علمیه اشتهارد
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
مشروح دستور اخیر رهبر انقلاب به رئیس‌جمهور
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
نامه توکلی به وزیر نفت
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
اخراج‌وحرکت‌منشوری‌خدادادعزیزی‌علیه‌رشتی‌ها+فیلم
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه تلخ دارد

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۲۷۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

عده ای به بانک مرکزی نفوذ کرده اند و دلار مفت گرفته اند/درآمد یک کارگر به 100 دلار رسیده/همه مضطرب هستند و نمی‌دانند چه‌کار باید بکنند  (۱۴۱ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)