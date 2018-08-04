Mogherini: EU seeks to continue cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions

The European Union intends to continue and even step up its trade and economic cooperation with Iran, despite the US decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday, Sputnik reported.

"We are determined to continue and even increase [our] economic and trade engagement, legitimate economic and trade engagement with Iran even if the United States has decided to impose sanctions in violation of the commitments taken under the nuclear deal," Mogherini said, delivering a speech at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.