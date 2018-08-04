نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
154بازدید
‍ پ

A 'strategic storm' in Turkey-US relations?

At a time when many observers expected the United States to repair its relationship with Turkey, Washington imposed sanctions on two senior Turkish officials, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, citing their supposed involvement in serious human rights violations.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۲۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۳ 04 August 2018

At a time when many observers expected the United States to repair its relationship with Turkey, Washington imposed sanctions on two senior Turkish officials, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, citing their supposed involvement in serious human rights violations.

This decision was based on the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. passed in 2012 to respond to human rights violations by the Russian government. The above-mentioned sanctions marked the beginning of a new era in Turkey-U.S. relations. It would appear that the period until the midterm election in November will be particularly difficult for Ankara. Washington is unlikely to stop here. Having temporarily suspended the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Congress will possibly move to prevent it altogether. Meanwhile, there is another draft legislation seeking to limit the ability of international financial institutions to provide loans to Turkey. Finally, it remains unclear what action will be taken against Halkbank. All of those matters will become clearer in September.t a time when many observers expected the United States to repair its relationship with Turkey, Washington imposed sanctions on two senior Turkish officials, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, citing their supposed involvement in serious human rights violations. This decision was based on the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. passed in 2012 to respond to human rights violations by the Russian government. The above-mentioned sanctions marked the beginning of a new era in Turkey-U.S. relations. It would appear that the period until the midterm election in November will be particularly difficult for Ankara. Washington is unlikely to stop here. Having temporarily suspended the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Congress will possibly move to prevent it altogether. Meanwhile, there is another draft legislation seeking to limit the ability of international financial institutions to provide loans to Turkey. Finally, it remains unclear what action will be taken against Halkbank. All of those matters will become clearer in September.


But the main point is that all of the flashpoints between Ankara and Washington, i.e. charges against pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey, the S-400 purchase and the F-35 delivery, have been molded into a single problem.


Let us hope that the Manbij road map won't fall prey to this situation as well. Earlier this week, EUCOM Commander Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti visited the Turkish capital to hold talks with the Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar. The PKK's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), is expected to withdraw from Manbij by the first week of September. In recent days, the Congress and the White House became more likely to punish Turkey. Needless to say, Vice President Mike Pence has been the most staunch supporter of this approach. With the midterm election around the corner, it would seem that Washington no longer makes sense when it comes to Turkey. Although moderates, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, have been trying to stop the current crisis from taking control of the relationship, the sanctions, which target the Turkish economy, is officially a domestic issue in the United States. Over the next few weeks, President Donald Trump will stress that he did everything he could to secure the release of Andrew Brunson. It seems that evangelical teachings are becoming more influential over U.S. foreign policy. To make matters worse, it remains unclear who or what could persuade President Trump, who has been threatening his country's allies with sanctions, to adopt a more moderate approach. Unless the crisis can be managed successfully for the next couple of months, it will inflict irreparable damage on the relationship. The month of September will be crucial in this regard.Turkey's enemies in Washington are satisfied that the U.S. has started taking punitive measures against Ankara and lobby for continued action. By contrast, moderates who want to solve the crisis and strengthen Washington's cooperation with the Turks face immense pressure. It seems that they cannot make their voices be heard. At this point, even reasonable people note that the U.S. has run out of "strategic patience" and supports sanctions. Making references to Turkey's recent problems with Russia and Germany, they recommend that the White House act "tough" and add that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's hand has been weakened by Turkey's "fragile" economy.


Under the circumstances, one cannot help but wonder which side has shown more "strategic patience?" Was it the United States, which did absolutely nothing to extradite Fetullah Gülen, the mastermind behind the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey? Was it Turkey, which "patiently" advised Washington not to create a safe zone for the PKK in Northern Syria or to send thousands of truckloads of weapons to the organization's Syrian branch? Was it the United States, which alienated Turkey by ignoring Turkish concerns over FETÖ and the PKK, and stepped up its hostile campaign by going after Halkbank, limiting loans and postponing the F-35 delivery? Or Turkey, which put Andrew Brunson under house arrest?


One thing is clear: Since 2013, Turkey has been showing "strategic patience" – not the United States. The U.S., which just imposed sanctions on its NATO ally, Turkey, must know one thing: The various crises are evolving into structural problems and morphing into one giant issue. As patience runs out, tensions turn into a "strategic storm." At this rate, Washington's vital interests in the region will have suffered irreversible damage by the time U.S. President Donald Trump stops imposing "alternative choices" to American allies. When the time comes, it will be extremely difficult to reconcile the paths of Washington and Ankara. The only option is to rely on the rationality and reciprocity of diplomacy.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جوان عاشق، دختر موردعلاقه‌اش را کشت

دانشگاه تهران صدرنشین دانشگاه‌های ایران شد

قتل مهمان با شليك گلوله

واکنش جنجالی بازیگران به افزایش ارزش دلار

آدم کشی درمستی

۱۲ شرط مجلس برای حمایت از بسته جدید ارزی

۱۰ توصیه دارویی به زائران حج

فردا، فرود ۵ فروند هواپیمای ATR جدید در تهران

کشف لاشه یک نهنگ بزرگ‌جثه در سواحل بوشهر

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده رابطه ایران و امریکا

ماجرای رانت 50 میلیاردی تومانی در بازار میلگرد

عتیقه‌های بازار خودرو؛ جیپ 45 میلیونی و ژیان 30 میلیون تومانی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
مشروح دستور اخیر رهبر انقلاب به رئیس‌جمهور
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه تلخ دارد
آقایان پالس‌های منفی به بازار ندهید/ بعد از 40 سال روزنامه‌داری دنبال تربیت «یک تحلیل‌گر» باشید!/برند«جمهوری اسلامی» را نابود کرده اید!
عصبانیت اردنی‌ها از عکس یک خواننده
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
کی‌روش‌باماهی100هزاریوروسرمربی‌الجزایرشد؟+سند

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۱۶۴ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)