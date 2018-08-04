Syrian families devastated with news of family member deaths

The Syrian regime is notifying relatives of some political prisoners detained during the seven-year war, that their loved ones are dead. The Syrian regime is notifying relatives of some political prisoners detained during the seven-year war, that their loved ones are dead.

But many families are finding that news difficult to believe.



Human rights groups say tens of thousands of people have disappeared in government jails, but no one knows how many have died, or how.



Documents acknowledge that they have died in custody.