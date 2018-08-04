نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
140بازدید
‍ پ

May seeks Macron’s help in bypassing Brussels

The UK wants to intensify Brexit negotiations according to Britain’s new Brexit Minister Dominic Raab following his first meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels and ahead of formal negotiations between Brussels and London that are set to resume on August 13.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۲۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۷ 04 August 2018

The UK wants to intensify Brexit negotiations according to Britain’s new Brexit Minister Dominic Raab following his first meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels and ahead of formal negotiations between Brussels and London that are set to resume on August 13.

The UK wants to intensify Brexit negotiations according to Britain’s new Brexit Minister Dominic Raab following his first meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels and ahead of formal negotiations between Brussels and London that are set to resume on August 13.


Prior to those talks, British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort Brégançon at the weekend, the 13th-century official holiday residence of the French president, to try to reinvigorate the stalled Brexit negotiations.


May is under pressure to get a deal done with as the deadline for a finalized agreement is rapidly approaching. In the event that the two sides are unable to reach a solution, the UK risks leaving the European Union without an exit plan. With the “no deal” scenario looking more and more likely as the days pass, May’s own ministers are becoming increasingly critical of her inability to avoid what may be a catastrophic economic development for the post-Brexit UK.


During a recent trip to Paris, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt once again warned against leaving the EU without a commercial agreement between the two sides, saying the cost of a failed divorce will weigh as much on Europe as on the United Kingdom and later added that “the risk of a stormy divorce” remains a real possibility.


May is now hoping to bypass Brussels’ negotiators and convince the individual heads-of-state from the EU’s 27 members of the importance of hammering out a compromise before the Salzburg European Summit in the autumn, which May hopes will keep the door for an orderly Brexit slightly open.


That hope, however, has gotten off to a rocky start as Macron has made it clear that he would do nothing to undermine the joint efforts of the EU. Macron has long dismissed attempts by British negotiators to divide and rule the EU-27, which he sees as an attempt to weaken the European Union’s negotiating stance.


France is known for taking a hard-line in the Brexit negotiations, especially on financial services, due to the fact that Paris expects to be the new home of the world’s leading banking institutions after they abandon London, the international financial capital, for a base that remains within the EU.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

وزیر کشور: فکر می‌کنند با تجمع ۲۰۰ نفر اوضاع به هم می‌ریزد: این خبرها نیست /علیرضا فغانی: اسلام به خطر...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کشف لاشه یک نهنگ بزرگ‌جثه در سواحل بوشهر

کاهش نسبی دما در سواحل خزر

ظریف و علوی به کمیسیون امنیت ملی می‌روند

گروگانگیری ۴ میلیاردی توسط شریک

درخشش پسر محبوب برانکو درآغاز لیگ هجدهم

مرغ امروز یا فردا ارزان‌تر می‌شود

شروط وزیر جنگ اسرائیل برای توقف حملات به سوریه/رایزنی برجامی ظریف و موگرینی در سنگاپور/شکست آمریکا در متقاعد کردن چین برای نخریدن نفت از ایران/ابراز امیدواری جدید ترامپ به بهبود روابط آمریکا و ایران

ترکیبات سمی در ریزگردهای دریاچه قم

مضرات وسایل سرمایشی به هنگام خواب

شکنجه‌گران کت‌وشلوارپوش

وضعیت معلمان در قانون منع بکارگیری بازنشستگان

شبی با فخر موسیقی ایران

۱۵ توصیه درمانی برای آکنه‌

سلطه بی‌چون و چرای اسپانسرها بر رسانه‌ملی

جزییات طرح امریه سربازی جوانان روستایی

وب گردی

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده رابطه ایران و امریکا

ماجرای رانت 50 میلیاردی تومانی در بازار میلگرد

عتیقه‌های بازار خودرو؛ جیپ 45 میلیونی و ژیان 30 میلیون تومانی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
مشروح دستور اخیر رهبر انقلاب به رئیس‌جمهور
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق
مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه تلخ دارد
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
آقایان پالس‌های منفی به بازار ندهید/ بعد از 40 سال روزنامه‌داری دنبال تربیت «یک تحلیل‌گر» باشید!/برند«جمهوری اسلامی» را نابود کرده اید!
عصبانیت اردنی‌ها از عکس یک خواننده
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
کی‌روش‌باماهی100هزاریوروسرمربی‌الجزایرشد؟+سند

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۱۶۴ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)