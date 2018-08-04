نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
US Sanctions Russian Bank, Chinese Entities Linked to N. Korea

The U.S. Treasury has blacklisted a Russian bank for reasons related to North Korea sanctions.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۲۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۶ 04 August 2018

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Friday it is sanctioning the Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank for allegedly helping a North Korean individual linked to the regime's weapons of mass destruction programs.

The bank is accused of "knowingly conducting or facilitating a significant transaction" on behalf of Han Jang-su, the Moscow-based chief representative of the Foreign Trade Bank (FTB), which is North Korea's main foreign exchange bank. 

The Treasury said it is also sanctioning North Korean businessman Ri Jong-won based in Moscow and two firms working as front companies for a North Korean bank.

Ri is the deputy representative of the Foreign Trade Bank and the two paper firms are suspected to be related to the FTB.

The Treasury called on Russia to deport both Han and Ri in line with UN resolutions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that Washington will continue to enforce UN and U.S. sanctions and shut down illicit revenue streams to North Korea.

He said the sanctions will remain in place until the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea is achieved. 

The latest sanctions mark the U.S.'s eleventh unilateral punitive action against Pyongyang under the Trump administration.

