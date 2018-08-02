نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
303بازدید
‍ پ

Signing a treaty with ASEAN, Iran appears determined to develop ties with the East

Iranian foreign minister who is at an official trip to Singapore, signed the signed a friendship treaty with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Amid the new, increasing wave of US pressures, the move could improve Iran’s international stance, providing it with alternative contexts for diplomatic interactions.
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۹۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۶:۳۴ 02 August 2018

Tabnak – Iranian foreign minister who is at an official trip to Singapore, signed the signed a friendship treaty with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Amid the new, increasing wave of US pressures, the move could improve Iran’s international stance, providing it with alternative contexts for diplomatic interactions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in South East Asia at the annual gathering of ASEAN’s foreign ministers in Singapore on Thursday.

The treaty comes only two months after US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of an international nuclear agreement with Iran and announced that he would re-impose economic sanctions that were largely lifted under that deal.

Nevertheless, experts believe that Asian countries are likely to brush off US sanctions and maintain business ties with Iran despite Washington’s pressure to harm all trade ties with the Islamic Republic.

At Thursday’s meeting, foreign ministers of the ASEAN member states as well as ministers of the observer countries, including Iran, Russia, China, and India, are scheduled to discuss the latest regional and international developments during the 51st session of the 10-nation bloc.

On the sidelines of the event, Zarif held separate meetings with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as his Philippines, Japanese and Turkish counterparts for talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues, including the Iran nuclear agreement.

While in Singapore, Iranian Foreign Minister also took to Twitter to denounce the “unlawful” sanctions the US has said will impose on Turkey's ministers of justice and interior, saying such measures show that Washington’s “addiction” to sanctions has no limits.

In a post in his Twitter account on Thursday, Zarif said, “US’ unlawful sanctions against two Turkish ministers - from an allied country - illustrates not just US administration's policy of pressure and extortion in lieu of statecraft, but that its addiction to sanctions knows no bounds.”

His reaction came after the White House said the US Treasury Department will impose sanctions on Turkey's minister of justice and minister of interior over detention of an American pastor who is being tried in Turkey on espionage and terror-related charges.

The US says Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu both played leading roles in the organizations responsible for 50-year-old Andrew Craig Brunson's arrest and detention.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government won't back down and may "go its own way" if the US imposes sanctions.

برچسب ها
iran zarif asean
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روش تمیز کردن اجاق های صفحه شیشه‌ای

انتصاب رئیس جدید پارک علم و فناوری خراسان رضوی

معرفی رشته‌های دانشگاه صنعتی امیرکبیر به دانش‌آموزان

کم‌آبی بدن روی عملکرد ذهن تاثیر می‌گذارد

گزینه جایگزینی بیرانوند در پرسپولیس لو رفت

زمان انتخاب رشته کارشناسی دانشگاه آزاد

دانشگاه شهید بهشتی آماده بازدید کنکوری‌ها

مشتری جدید و رقیب سیتی درانگلیس برای جذب قدوس

رامین رضاییان، بمب بعدی زنوزی برای تراکتورسازی

شجاعی و دژاگه مقابل استقلال به میدان می روند

واکنش برانکو به تراکتوری شدن دژاگه وشجاعی وجدایی منشا

آرای جدید استیناف/پرونده پیروانی همچنان تحت تحقیقات!

بهنام محمودی: معرفی ضیایی به عنوان«دکتر»اخلاقی نبود

تهران گرمتر می‌شود

لیبرمن: اسد در جنگ سوریه پیروز شده است

وب گردی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

توافق امریکا و ایران چقدر محتمل است؟

ارز موقتا ارزان می‌شود

بنزین داریم اما نفت‌کش نداریم

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

اسامی نفرات برتر کنکور 97 اعلام شد
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
چه کسی شش ماه قبل از حمله آمریکا به عراق، حتی پیروزی آمریکا را نیز پیش بینی کرد؟ / چگونه با توصیه عدم کمک به صدام در زمان حمله، روابط حسنه ایران با دولت بعد تضمین شد؟ / چرا بخش فارسی بی بی سی، همان خط رادیو عربی بی بی سی را برای خلع سلاح عراق در پیش گرفته است؟
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»
ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!
سقوط قیمت دلار و سکه
اعمال فشار «حلقه نیاوران» برای تصاحب پست های مدیریتی بانک مرکزی! / فهرست تغییرات احتمالی مدیران بانک مرکزی
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
نامه فرمانده سپاه به رئیس‌جمهور درمورد اوضاع کشور
اولین واکنش ایران به اعلام آمادگی ترامپ
توییت احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ
تصاویری از خانه فوق العاده رونالدو در ایتالیا

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»  (۹۵ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۹۱ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۹۰ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)