China Eases N.Korea's Power Shortage

Secret supplies of generators from China have eased North Korea's chronic electricity shortage recently, Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday.

Secret supplies of generators from China have eased North Korea's chronic electricity shortage recently, Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday.

A source in Pyongyang told RFA that power cuts began to ease thanks to generous support from China.

The source said after their first summit in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to give him two used generators with a total capacity of 200,000 kW.

"Trade organization workers helping transport the Chinese generators said that they didn't go through customs to stay off the sanctions radar," the source added. "Instead, they were transported by sea."

"Now installed in the Pyongyang Thermal Power Plant, the Chinese generators make up 200,000 kilowatts of Pyongyang residents' estimated 500,000-kilowatt daily power use, with the balance provided by aging North Korean generators already in place," RFA said.