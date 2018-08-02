Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians, Confiscate Cash And A Car, In Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, Hebron city, and Beit Ummar town, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, abducted three former political prisoners, confiscated cash and a car, during violent searches of homes and property.

The soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, and abducted Abdul-Nasser Abdul-Hamid Abu Mariya, 22, Ala Jihad Ali Sabarna, 21, and Abdullah Mohammad Abu Mariya, 20.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked the home of a former political prisoner, a political leader of the Islamic Jihad, identified as Wahid Hamdi Abu Mariya, in addition to the homes of Mershed Mohammad Za’aqeeq, Sa’adi Mohammad Abu Ayyash, Ibrahim Abdul-Hamid Abu Mariya, and the home of Jalal Ahmad Breigheeth, a former political prisoner who was held by Israel for 15 years, and confiscated his car.

In Hebron city, the soldiers invaded the Salam Street and Abu Kteila area, before storming and violently searching the home of former political prisoner, Mazen Natsha, and confiscated cash from the property.