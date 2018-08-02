نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
256بازدید
‍ پ

Zimbabwe president calls for calm after deadly violence mars vote

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged his country's political leaders to pursue peace after three people were killed in clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in the capital Harare on Wednesday, overshadowing parliamentary and presidential elections.
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۸۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۱۲ 02 August 2018

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged his country's political leaders to pursue peace after three people were killed in clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in the capital Harare on Wednesday, overshadowing parliamentary and presidential elections.

"As this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close, I implore all political and community leaders to utter these words loudly and clearly to all those who follow them - "Seek Peace and Pursue it!"," tweeted Mnangagwa.

The deaths of the three people were confirmed by the government after automatic gunfire was heard as police and the army attempted to disperse protesters. Tear gas and a water cannon were also used as crowds fled the scene.

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets with some appearing to have been beaten up by security forces. Burning tires could be seen on the roadside while armored vehicles patrolled the capital and a police helicopter flew above.

As this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close, I implore all political and community leaders to utter these words loudly and clearly to all those who follow them - "Seek Peace and Pursue it!"

— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018

The country's ruling Zanu-PF party won a sweeping majority in parliament, electoral officials said, amid growing anger among the opposition over results of the country's first election since the toppling of veteran leader Robert Mugabe.

However, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change insists its leader, Nelson Chamisa, who took over the party's leadership following the death of founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February, won the presidential election.

"THANK YOU ZIMBABWE," he tweeted Wednesday. "I'm humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election! We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit."

International concern

Officials have so far only declared the results of the parliamentary vote, which gave Zanu-PF two-thirds of the seats. International monitors called on the electoral commission to publish the results of the closely fought presidential race.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said that Zanu-PF had won 140 seats so far, and the MDC Alliance 58. ZBC state media reported. There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

Later the commission tweeted it had announced the results of 207 constituencies, without giving further details about the votes. "The results of the remaining 3 constituencies and presidential results will be announced within 5 days from polling day as stipulated by the law," it added.

The Commission has announced the results of 207 out of 210 constituencies in the country. The results of the remaining 3 constituencies and presidential results will be announced within 5 days from polling day as stipulated by the law pic.twitter.com/d0OBlcf5nC

— ZEC (@ZECzim) August 1, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, Mnangagwa had blamed the MDC for the violence, saying its party leaders had abetted "acts of political violence."

The US Embassy in Harare, the UK and the UN issued statements saying they were concerned about the unrest.

"We urge leaders of all parties to call for calm from members of their respective parties. We further urge the Defense Forces of Zimbabwe to use restraint in dispersing protestors," a US embassy statement said.

A statement from UN Secretary-General António Guterres's office said: "We call on the political leaders and the population as a whole to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence."

UK foreign office minister Harriett Baldwin called for calm, saying that London was closely watching events in the former British colony.

"Call on Zimbabwe's political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring calm & restraint at this critical moment," she tweeted. "We're monitoring the situation closely."

Deeply concerned by today's violence in #Harare. Call on Zimbabwe's political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring calm & restraint at this critical moment. We're monitoring the situation closely. British nationals in Harare should check @FCOtravel #ZimbabweElections2018

— Harriett Baldwin (@hbaldwin) August 1, 2018

However, Dr Heike Schmidt, Associate Professor in Modern African History at the University of Reading, said it was likely the official results would be respected.

"Considering that there were major flaws in the 2008 elections that nevertheless led to a government of national unity, it is most likely that that the official results will stand", she said.

"The question now is whether the MDC and its leadership are able to represent their voters in parliament so that Zimbabwe finally has a strong opposition in government again, for the first time since 1987."

Severe challenges

Mnangagwa, 75, took power after helping orchestrate a de facto coup against Mugabe in November. He has tried to rebrand Zanu-PF, pledging to heal divisions and rebuild the country.

Known as "the crocodile" for his political cunning and longevity, he is still widely considered to be Mugabe's man because he worked so closely with him for more than 40 years, first as his special assistant during the 1977 liberation war, and later as security minister and justice minister.

Chamisa -- the country's youngest ever presidential candidate -- has aimed to appeal to younger voters with promises of electoral reform, tax cuts and jobs.

While his message may strike a chord, he does not have the same level of backing from the security forces and military, which oversaw Mugabe's departure.

Responding to the unrest Wednesday, Chamisa's spokesman said that protesters were not violent and the deployment of soldiers was unnecessary.

Zimbabwe faces severe challenges as it seeks to recover from an economic crisis dating back to Mugabe's rule.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واژگونی مرگبار پژو ۲۰۶ در بزرگراه یادگار امام

انهدام باند سارقین آرایشگاه‌های زنانه در کرمانشاه

قتل اتفاقی در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره

هواپیماها و کشتی‌ها هم معاینه فنی می‌گیرند

قتل در لرستان دستگیری در تهران

آغاز ثبت نام دوره بدون آزمون ارشد دانشگاه آزاد

طناب دار بر گردن دزدان طلافروشی

ضجه‌های پسر ۶ ساله جان پدر اعدامی را نجات داد

بقایای جسد زن جوان و جمجمه های درون کیسه

رایزنی وزیر امور خارجه ایران و نخست وزیر سنگاپور

قیمت آپارتمان‌های زیر ۱۰ سال ساخت در تهران

کار ذوالنور به فحش دادن و توهین کشید!

حضور کی‌روش در الجزایر منتفی شد

هشدار مقام ارشد ارتش به ترامپ

آخرین مهلت دریافت کارت آزمون کاردانی به کارشناسی

وب گردی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

توافق امریکا و ایران چقدر محتمل است؟

ارز موقتا ارزان می‌شود

بنزین داریم اما نفت‌کش نداریم

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

اسامی نفرات برتر کنکور 97 اعلام شد
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»
چه کسی شش ماه قبل از حمله آمریکا به عراق، حتی پیروزی آمریکا را نیز پیش بینی کرد؟ / چگونه با توصیه عدم کمک به صدام در زمان حمله، روابط حسنه ایران با دولت بعد تضمین شد؟ / چرا بخش فارسی بی بی سی، همان خط رادیو عربی بی بی سی را برای خلع سلاح عراق در پیش گرفته است؟
شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!
سقوط قیمت دلار و سکه
اعمال فشار «حلقه نیاوران» برای تصاحب پست های مدیریتی بانک مرکزی! / فهرست تغییرات احتمالی مدیران بانک مرکزی
نامه فرمانده سپاه به رئیس‌جمهور درمورد اوضاع کشور
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
اولین واکنش ایران به اعلام آمادگی ترامپ
توییت احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ
تصاویری از خانه فوق العاده رونالدو در ایتالیا

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»  (۹۵ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۹۱ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۸۳ نظر)