Zimbabwe president calls for calm after deadly violence mars vote

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged his country's political leaders to pursue peace after three people were killed in clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in the capital Harare on Wednesday, overshadowing parliamentary and presidential elections.

"As this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close, I implore all political and community leaders to utter these words loudly and clearly to all those who follow them - "Seek Peace and Pursue it!"," tweeted Mnangagwa.

The deaths of the three people were confirmed by the government after automatic gunfire was heard as police and the army attempted to disperse protesters. Tear gas and a water cannon were also used as crowds fled the scene.

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets with some appearing to have been beaten up by security forces. Burning tires could be seen on the roadside while armored vehicles patrolled the capital and a police helicopter flew above.

— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018

The country's ruling Zanu-PF party won a sweeping majority in parliament, electoral officials said, amid growing anger among the opposition over results of the country's first election since the toppling of veteran leader Robert Mugabe.

However, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change insists its leader, Nelson Chamisa, who took over the party's leadership following the death of founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February, won the presidential election.

"THANK YOU ZIMBABWE," he tweeted Wednesday. "I'm humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election! We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit."

International concern

Officials have so far only declared the results of the parliamentary vote, which gave Zanu-PF two-thirds of the seats. International monitors called on the electoral commission to publish the results of the closely fought presidential race.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said that Zanu-PF had won 140 seats so far, and the MDC Alliance 58. ZBC state media reported. There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

Later the commission tweeted it had announced the results of 207 constituencies, without giving further details about the votes. "The results of the remaining 3 constituencies and presidential results will be announced within 5 days from polling day as stipulated by the law," it added.

The Commission has announced the results of 207 out of 210 constituencies in the country. The results of the remaining 3 constituencies and presidential results will be announced within 5 days from polling day as stipulated by the law pic.twitter.com/d0OBlcf5nC

— ZEC (@ZECzim) August 1, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, Mnangagwa had blamed the MDC for the violence, saying its party leaders had abetted "acts of political violence."

The US Embassy in Harare, the UK and the UN issued statements saying they were concerned about the unrest.

"We urge leaders of all parties to call for calm from members of their respective parties. We further urge the Defense Forces of Zimbabwe to use restraint in dispersing protestors," a US embassy statement said.

A statement from UN Secretary-General António Guterres's office said: "We call on the political leaders and the population as a whole to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence."

UK foreign office minister Harriett Baldwin called for calm, saying that London was closely watching events in the former British colony.

"Call on Zimbabwe's political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring calm & restraint at this critical moment," she tweeted. "We're monitoring the situation closely."

Deeply concerned by today's violence in #Harare. Call on Zimbabwe's political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring calm & restraint at this critical moment. We're monitoring the situation closely. British nationals in Harare should check @FCOtravel #ZimbabweElections2018

— Harriett Baldwin (@hbaldwin) August 1, 2018

However, Dr Heike Schmidt, Associate Professor in Modern African History at the University of Reading, said it was likely the official results would be respected.

"Considering that there were major flaws in the 2008 elections that nevertheless led to a government of national unity, it is most likely that that the official results will stand", she said.

"The question now is whether the MDC and its leadership are able to represent their voters in parliament so that Zimbabwe finally has a strong opposition in government again, for the first time since 1987."

Severe challenges

Mnangagwa, 75, took power after helping orchestrate a de facto coup against Mugabe in November. He has tried to rebrand Zanu-PF, pledging to heal divisions and rebuild the country.

Known as "the crocodile" for his political cunning and longevity, he is still widely considered to be Mugabe's man because he worked so closely with him for more than 40 years, first as his special assistant during the 1977 liberation war, and later as security minister and justice minister.

Chamisa -- the country's youngest ever presidential candidate -- has aimed to appeal to younger voters with promises of electoral reform, tax cuts and jobs.

While his message may strike a chord, he does not have the same level of backing from the security forces and military, which oversaw Mugabe's departure.

Responding to the unrest Wednesday, Chamisa's spokesman said that protesters were not violent and the deployment of soldiers was unnecessary.

Zimbabwe faces severe challenges as it seeks to recover from an economic crisis dating back to Mugabe's rule.