نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
252بازدید
‍ پ

Southeast Asia seek cybersecurity deal with Russia after series of hacks

Southeast Asian nations hope to strike a joint agreement on cybersecurity in coming days with Russia, accused by the United States of meddling in its elections, after a series of high-profile hacks in the region.
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۸۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۹ 02 August 2018

Southeast Asian nations hope to strike a joint agreement on cybersecurity in coming days with Russia, accused by the United States of meddling in its elections, after a series of high-profile hacks in the region.

The draft of a document seen by Reuters discusses formalizing an agreement with Russia. It is set to be issued by foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the close of meetings underway with other global lawmakers in Singapore.

“We welcome the further strengthening [of] our cooperation in cybersecurity with Russia through the issuance of the statement of ASEAN and Russian foreign ministers on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity,” the draft document said, adding the title would be updated depending on negotiations. It is due to be published on Saturday.

The host of the ASEAN meeting, Singapore, recently suffered its worst ever cyberattack when hackers stole the personal information of about 1.5 million people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, from a government health database. Earlier this year, Malaysia said it had foiled an attempted cyber heist on its central bank.

Neither country has identified the hackers and neither suggested the involvement of Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said a Russian propaganda arm tried to tamper with the 2016 presidential election by posting and buying ads on Facebook. Moscow has denied involvement.

Facebook said on Tuesday it had identified a new co-ordinated political influence campaign to mislead its users and sow dissension among voters ahead of November’s U.S. congressional elections.

Russia last year appointed a dedicated Ambassador to ASEAN based in Jakarta.

Senior officials from ASEAN and Russia met in March in Jakarta for wide-ranging talks on co-operation in political, security and economic fields among others.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واژگونی مرگبار پژو ۲۰۶ در بزرگراه یادگار امام

انهدام باند سارقین آرایشگاه‌های زنانه در کرمانشاه

قتل اتفاقی در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره

هواپیماها و کشتی‌ها هم معاینه فنی می‌گیرند

قتل در لرستان دستگیری در تهران

آغاز ثبت نام دوره بدون آزمون ارشد دانشگاه آزاد

طناب دار بر گردن دزدان طلافروشی

ضجه‌های پسر ۶ ساله جان پدر اعدامی را نجات داد

بقایای جسد زن جوان و جمجمه های درون کیسه

رایزنی وزیر امور خارجه ایران و نخست وزیر سنگاپور

قیمت آپارتمان‌های زیر ۱۰ سال ساخت در تهران

کار ذوالنور به فحش دادن و توهین کشید!

حضور کی‌روش در الجزایر منتفی شد

هشدار مقام ارشد ارتش به ترامپ

آخرین مهلت دریافت کارت آزمون کاردانی به کارشناسی

وب گردی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

توافق امریکا و ایران چقدر محتمل است؟

ارز موقتا ارزان می‌شود

بنزین داریم اما نفت‌کش نداریم

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

اسامی نفرات برتر کنکور 97 اعلام شد
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»
چه کسی شش ماه قبل از حمله آمریکا به عراق، حتی پیروزی آمریکا را نیز پیش بینی کرد؟ / چگونه با توصیه عدم کمک به صدام در زمان حمله، روابط حسنه ایران با دولت بعد تضمین شد؟ / چرا بخش فارسی بی بی سی، همان خط رادیو عربی بی بی سی را برای خلع سلاح عراق در پیش گرفته است؟
شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!
ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!
سقوط قیمت دلار و سکه
اعمال فشار «حلقه نیاوران» برای تصاحب پست های مدیریتی بانک مرکزی! / فهرست تغییرات احتمالی مدیران بانک مرکزی
نامه فرمانده سپاه به رئیس‌جمهور درمورد اوضاع کشور
پیش شرط احتمالی ایران، بازگشت آمریکا به برجام باشد/ از اختلافات تصنعی ایران و آمریکا تا احتمال میانجیگری عمان!
اولین واکنش ایران به اعلام آمادگی ترامپ
توییت احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ
تصاویری از خانه فوق العاده رونالدو در ایتالیا

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»  (۹۵ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۹۱ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۸۳ نظر)