Camberwell stabbing leaves one dead and two injured

A man has been killed and two others injured in a stabbing in south London.

Officers were called to Warham Street in Camberwell around 7.20pm on Wednesday along with London’s Air Ambulance Service.

One of the victims was declared dead, the Metropolitan police said, while the two others were taken to hospital. Officers were informing the deceased man’s next-of-kin.

Two men were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Thurdsay morning. A cordon was placed around the crime scene.

The attack happened on the same street where 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May this year.