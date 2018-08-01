نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
184بازدید
‍ پ

Zarif in an Asian tour in search for alternative international contacts

Amid the new wave of US pressures and its attempts to cut Iran’s international contacts, Iranian foreign minister is in a new Asian diplomatic tour is search for alternative communication channels. After visiting Sri Lanka, Zarif is now heading to Singapore for high-level meetings.
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۷۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۲۶ 01 August 2018

Tabnak – Amid the new wave of US pressures and its attempts to cut Iran’s international contacts, Iranian foreign minister is in a new Asian diplomatic tour is search for alternative communication channels. After visiting Sri Lanka, Zarif is now heading to Singapore for high-level meetings.

According to the official Iranian media, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who has visited Sri Lanka held separate meetings with the South Asian nation’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs.

In a Wednesday meeting in Colombo, Zarif and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe held talks on the bilateral, regional and international issues. Prior to the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister had another meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart for talks on the latest regional developments and Tehran-Colombo relations.

The two senior diplomats also explored avenues for enhanced ties in the oil and petrochemical industry, construction projects, banking affairs and agriculture. The two ministers also weighed plans for closer cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka in the international organizations.

Zarif has earlier held meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and with Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya during his stay in the South Asian country.

During his stay in the Sri Lankan capital, Iranian Foreign Minister touched upon the issue of US pressures on Iran, saying that threats and sanctions will not work, urging the US to respect the Iranian people and its own international commitments.

“Iran & US had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord—the JCPOA. It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table. Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for int'l commitments,” Zarif said in a message posted on his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to visit Singapore to sign a treaty between Iran and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there is consensus among the member states of the ASEAN to accept Iran as a member of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Unanimity among all Southeast Asian countries to accept Iran as a party to the Treaty of TAC is indicative of the significance of interaction with Iran as an important and influential country in regional and international equations.

Ministers of foreign affairs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have convened in Singapore, starting from Monday for six days to discuss regional and trans-regional issues related to this Association and the TAC.

The ministers of ten member states, as well as the ministers of observer countries, including Iran, will discuss the latest regional and trans-regional developments in the 51st session of the Association and the subsidiary meetings, the 19th meeting of ASEAN Plus, the 8th ministerial meeting of East Asia, and the 25th regional conference of ASEAN.

برچسب ها
iran zarif singapore sri lanka
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش...

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رئیس دانشگاه میبد ابقا شد

عواقب کاهش مصرف لبنیات در سبد غذایی مردم

رقم خبر: 13000 زندانی جرایم غیرعمد

قائم‌مقام‌ جدید آیت‌الله‌جنتی انتخاب شد

۵۰ درصد مردم دچار فقر مطلق شده اند

صادرات روغن ممنوع شد

قیمت نجومی کی‌روش الجزایر را فراری داد

قیمت وام مسکن ثابت ماند

آخرین خبرها از بسته جدید ارزی و نرخ دلار

احتمال دیدار لاوروف با پامپئو در روزهای آتی

بنزین در شهرهای مرکزی مازندران کیمیا شد

باغ وحش مشهد پلمب شد

کاخ سفید: فشار بر ایران را افزایش داده‌ایم

نجات استقلال خوزستان بافروش۷میلیاردتومانی دلفی به آیندهوون

انتخاب بحث برانگیز برای۹۷کیلوی کشتی ایران درجاکارتا

وب گردی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

توافق امریکا و ایران چقدر محتمل است؟

ارز موقتا ارزان می‌شود

بنزین داریم اما نفت‌کش نداریم

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

شیطنت‌های داخلی عامل گرانی سکه؛ سکه 5 میلیونی دور از انتظار نیست.

حباب قیمت مسکن می‌ترکد

حباب سکه قطعا از بین می‌رود

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند
اسامی نفرات برتر کنکور 97 اعلام شد
ازدواج با زنِ شوهر دار در فاجعه حجّ 66
اولین تصویر از بازداشت شهرام جزایری
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
روحانی که همسر‌‌ش را به قتل رساند
به چه خیره شدی جناب دکتر ظریف؟!
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»
چه کسی شش ماه قبل از حمله آمریکا به عراق، حتی پیروزی آمریکا را نیز پیش بینی کرد؟ / چگونه با توصیه عدم کمک به صدام در زمان حمله، روابط حسنه ایران با دولت بعد تضمین شد؟ / چرا بخش فارسی بی بی سی، همان خط رادیو عربی بی بی سی را برای خلع سلاح عراق در پیش گرفته است؟
ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!
جهش ارز و سکه در یک روز؛ دلار ۵ رقمی در ایستگاه ۱۱۰۰۰ تومان/ سکه ۴,۴۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان را هم لمس کرد
شرایط دریافت بیمه بیکاری + مبلغ
چرا ایرانیان مخالف جمهوری اسلامی هم مخالف استراتژی براندازی هستند؟/ اینکه می‌گویند، «این بار هدف ایران» است یعنی چه؟!

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص  (۱۶۱ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»  (۹۵ نظر)

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران  (۹۴ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)