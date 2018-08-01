Pompeo supports Trump’s offer of talks with Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supports President Donald Trump’s statement that he is willing to sit down for talks with Iranian officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supports President Donald Trump’s statement that he is willing to sit down for talks with Iranian officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supports President Donald Trump’s statement that he is willing to sit down for talks with Iranian officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supports President Donald Trump’s statement that he is willing to sit down for talks with Iranian officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.



Reuters reports that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing that Pompeo had said previously that Trump wants to meet with international leaders to solve problems, including with Iranian officials.

When asked whether Pompeo specifically supported talking to the Iranians without preconditions, however, Nauert avoided using that phrase and said Washington would like to see changes in Iran’s behaviour but “what is important is that we would be willing to sit down and have these conversations.”