No deaths following Mexican plane crash

Forty-nine people have been hospitalised after an Aeromexico airliner carrying 103 people crashed shortly after take-off in Durango, Mexico.Forty-nine people have been hospitalised after an Aeromexico airliner carrying 103 people crashed shortly after take-off in Durango, Mexico.

Forty-nine people have been hospitalised after an Aeromexico airliner carrying 103 people crashed shortly after take-off in Durango, Mexico.Forty-nine people have been hospitalised after an Aeromexico airliner carrying 103 people crashed shortly after take-off in Durango, Mexico.



Both the pilot and co-pilot of Aeromexico Flight 2431 are reportedly in a critical but stable condition, suffering from burns.



SEE RELATED MH370 conspiracy theories: what happened to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight?Who shot down MH17? Seven conspiracy theoriesMexico transportation minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said that 99 people and four crewmembers were aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft, which came to rest in a field a short distance from the runway close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport.



The Guardian reports that the plane “suddenly... was hit by a gust of wind that made it go down briskly and touch the ground with its left wing, detaching its two engines”.



The plane skidded into a field horizontally, “which allowed for the escape slides to be activated, freeing the passengers and crew before (the plane) caught on fire”, ABC News reports.