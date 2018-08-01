نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
225بازدید
‍ پ

Ambassador: Russia is unable to force a complete Iranian withdrawal

On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, said that his country would try to persuade Iran to remove its forces from Syria “but Moscow cannot force that on Iran.”On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, said that his country would try to persuade Iran to remove its forces from Syria “but Moscow cannot force that on Iran.”
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۵۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۱ 01 August 2018

On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, said that his country would try to persuade Iran to remove its forces from Syria “but Moscow cannot force that on Iran.”On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, said that his country would try to persuade Iran to remove its forces from Syria “but Moscow cannot force that on Iran.”


The statements came during an interview that Viktorov held with Israel’s Channel 10 (non-government) and published on the channel’s website.


The ambassador said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to the Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Moscow on Jul. 11, 2018, was that “Russia will heed Israel’s security interests in any future settlement in Syria.”


He said that “Russia will ensure that any future agreement will stipulate that the official Syrian army be the only force present on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.” He added: “We will ensure there are no Iranian forces or members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the Golan area on the Syrian side.”


The Russian ambassador said that Netanyahu’s repeated request that Iranian forces and their allies needed to leave Syria was “unrealistic” and said that “They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria.”


The ambassador went on to say that “at the current stage we consider the Israeli request to expel foreign forces from Syria to be unrealistic.” He said that “the Iranian presence in Syria is totally legitimate in accordance with the principles of the United Nations.”


In response to a question about “the Russian position on airstrikes that are attributed to Israel in Syria and which have struck Iranian positions or targets of Tehran’s allies such as Hezbollah”, the ambassador said “we do not agree with every use of force by the Israeli government, but we cannot persuade Israel to behave in this or that way.”


He said that “it’s not up to Russia to give Israel freedom to this or that, or to prevent it.”


Netanyahu, has previously said that Israeli warplanes were committed to acting freely in Syria and carrying out strikes against Iran’s forces and positions, in addition to striking weapons shipments headed to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
 

برچسب ها
iran russia syria israel ambassador withdraw
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

مطهری «موشک‌ پرانی‌ها» را عامل وضعیت کنونی نامید/آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: با فشار مردم را ساکت کردن نتیجه...

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش...

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۱۰۰ رشته قنات در کرمان خشک شد

بخش اسناد دانشگاه تهران افتتاح شد

دختر نوجوان، نقشه آدم‌ربایی را ناکام گذاشت

جاعل دسته چک‌ها دستگیر شد

همام طارق برای امضا قراردادبااستقلال واردتهران شد

تصویری زیبا از حرم رضوی

حمله سارقان به بازیکن پرسپولیس

وب گردی

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

توافق امریکا و ایران چقدر محتمل است؟

ارز موقتا ارزان می‌شود

بنزین داریم اما نفت‌کش نداریم

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

شیطنت‌های داخلی عامل گرانی سکه؛ سکه 5 میلیونی دور از انتظار نیست.

حباب قیمت مسکن می‌ترکد

حباب سکه قطعا از بین می‌رود

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند
اسامی نفرات برتر کنکور 97 اعلام شد
ازدواج با زنِ شوهر دار در فاجعه حجّ 66
اولین تصویر از بازداشت شهرام جزایری
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
روحانی که همسر‌‌ش را به قتل رساند
به چه خیره شدی جناب دکتر ظریف؟!
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»
چه کسی شش ماه قبل از حمله آمریکا به عراق، حتی پیروزی آمریکا را نیز پیش بینی کرد؟ / چگونه با توصیه عدم کمک به صدام در زمان حمله، روابط حسنه ایران با دولت بعد تضمین شد؟ / چرا بخش فارسی بی بی سی، همان خط رادیو عربی بی بی سی را برای خلع سلاح عراق در پیش گرفته است؟
جهش ارز و سکه در یک روز؛ دلار ۵ رقمی در ایستگاه ۱۱۰۰۰ تومان/ سکه ۴,۴۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان را هم لمس کرد
شرایط دریافت بیمه بیکاری + مبلغ
ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!
چرا ایرانیان مخالف جمهوری اسلامی هم مخالف استراتژی براندازی هستند؟/ اینکه می‌گویند، «این بار هدف ایران» است یعنی چه؟!

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص  (۱۶۱ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»  (۹۵ نظر)

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران  (۹۴ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)