نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
234بازدید
‍ پ

Trump defends diplomacy, Pompeo sets conditions; Does the US really have an “Iran policy”?

Shortly after US President Donald Trump’s declared willingness to talk with his Iranian counterpart without any precondition, his Secretary of State presents a different position. The contradictory remarks by high-ranking US official could be considered as yet another sign of Washington’s ambiguous approach toward Iran.
کد خبر: ۸۲۱۳۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۵:۳۷ 31 July 2018

Tabnak – Shortly after US President Donald Trump’s declared willingness to talk with his Iranian counterpart without any precondition, his Secretary of State presents a different position. The contradictory remarks by high-ranking US official could be considered as yet another sign of Washington’s ambiguous approach toward Iran.

Last night, US President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet with Iran's leadership, without preconditions, "whenever they want," a sharp departure from his threats against the Islamic Republic last week.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday, CNN reported.

"I do believe that they will probably end up wanting to meet. I'm ready to meet whenever they want to,” he added. "No preconditions," he added. "They want to meet, I'll meet, whenever they want."

Trump touted the benefits of diplomacy, saying he would "meet with anybody" and once again argued that his July 12 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- which drew heated bipartisan criticism -- was a success.

"Speaking to other people, especially when you're talking about potentials of war and death and famine and lots of other things -- you meet. There's nothing wrong with meeting," Trump said.

However, despite Trump’s claim that there would be no preconditions for possible talks with the Iranians, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNBC hours later to do set some conditions.

"We've said this before," said the former CIA chief. “If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their malign behavior, can agree that it's worthwhile to enter into a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he's prepared to sit down and have the conversation with them.”

Back in May, Pompeo had set 12 conditions for talks with Iran, which were dismissed by Tehran.

The contradictory remarks by the American officials on issues related to Iran, could be interpreted as a sign of their indecision on what exact policy would be the most appropriate one to pursue vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, some observers believe that although Monday's olive branch from Trump marks an abrupt shift in tone, it may be little more than theater with US midterm elections looming on the horizon.

The US President has been a strident critic of Iran, threatening Tehran with "consequences" as recently as July 22, while his administration pursues a strategy that many see as regime change in all but name.

برچسب ها
iran trump pompeo
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده مجلس: مرتب به مردم دروغ می‌گویند که کشتی‌های چینی در خلیج فارس وجود ندارد/امام جمعه تهران: ارز...

نماینده مجلس: مرتب به مردم دروغ می‌گویند که کشتی‌های چینی در خلیج فارس وجود ندارد/امام جمعه تهران: ارز...

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی...

جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رکوردعجیب فوتبالیست ایرانی؛شش تیم دردوسال!

گرمابی: به دوران ممنوعیت ویدئو برگشته‌ایم

کاهش قیمت نفت با انتشار کزارشی مبنی بر افزایش تولید اوپک در ماه جولای

کار هافبک استقلال به بیمارستان کشیده شد

افشاگری از صغرسن ۱۷بازیکن عراقی مقابل ایران

داوران بازی استقلال و پرسپولیس درهفته دوم

گره عجیبی که سرپرست استقلال به انتقال تبریزی زد

نامه آدیداس به فدراسیون فوتبال ایران

نخستین بازی علیرضا جهانبخش برای برایتون

روحانی: توپ در زمین اروپا است

جهش ۴۴۱۳ واحدی شاخص کل بورس تهران با حمایت فارس، فولاد و فملی

تنها دانشگاهی هستیم که حتی دانشجوی نوبت دوم را اعزام می‌کنیم

دیدار احتمالی عون و حریری برای تسریع در تشکیل دولت جدید لبنان

یک مخالف برجسته بشار اسد از طریق ترکیه به فرانسه گریخت

اسرائیل ۴ زندان جدید برای اسرای فلسطینی‌ می‌سازد

وب گردی

ریشه‌های داخلی و خارجی بی‌ثباتی در اقتصاد ایران چیست؟

سکه از ابتدای امسال تاکنون چقدر گران شده است؟

تکذیب خروج از کشور مجتبی خسروتاج

شیطنت‌های داخلی عامل گرانی سکه؛ سکه 5 میلیونی دور از انتظار نیست.

حباب قیمت مسکن می‌ترکد

حباب سکه قطعا از بین می‌رود

خودروهایی که در سال ۲۰۱۷ منقرض شدند

با ۱۰۰ میلیون تومان چه خانه هایی می توان خرید؟

زادگاه رئیس جمهور در صدر بهترین وضعیت اشتغال

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

چهار ابزار آنلاین برای حل مشکلات گرامری انگلیسی
طرح ریزی جدید آمریکا برای 2300 حمله هوایی به مراکز استراتژیک ایران/ روسیه و ترکیه چه خواهند کرد!؟
هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند
ازدواج با زنِ شوهر دار در فاجعه حجّ 66
پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی
اولین تصویر از بازداشت شهرام جزایری
چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
ایجاد ناتوی عربی برای مقابله با ایران/آماده شدن آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات هسته ای ایران/اظهارات وزیر دفاع آمریکا در مورد تغییر رژیم در ایران/سفر هیأتی از کردهای سوریه به دمشق برای مذاکره با دولت
پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟
ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!
پاسخ قابل تأمل مخاطبان به توئیت بحث برانگیز محمود صادقی، نماینده تهران در مجلس
بازار ناآرام ارز و احتمال استعفای دولت/آیا پای مسائل سیاسی در جهش قیمت ارز در میان است؟ /کدام شبکه مافیایی تعیین می‌کند نرخ دلار چقدر بالا برود؟ /آقای رئیس‌جمهور! الگوی ما حکومت عدل علی است؟
به چه خیره شدی جناب دکتر ظریف؟!
روحانی که همسر‌‌ش را به قتل رساند
جهانگیری مأمور ویژه روحانی برای تغییر کابینه است؟/ تحریم موزه لوور را از ایران فراری داد/ برخورد فیزیکی درباره حجاب جواب نمی‌دهد/ از «جمشید بسم‌الله» تا «مهشید صدق‌الله»

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۲۷۳ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص  (۱۶۱ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

با لیست ۱۰۰ شرکت و فرد واردکننده غیرقانونی ۶۴۸۱ خودرو آشنا شوید  (۱۵۲ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سقوط از خانواده به حبس بی انتها، به واسطه نرخ سکه!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

مراقب شکل گیری دو قطبی فرهنگی باشیم / ممکن است آن روی سکه باحجابی بی‌حجابی نباشد / در دوران شکست نهادهای مسئول، در پی ساختارهای جایگزین منطقی برویم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران  (۹۴ نظر)

ایران کره شمالی نیست و عاقبت این تهدید، مشابه تهدید قبلی نخواهد بود!  (۸۹ نظر)

چرا جرمی کلارکسون به خوش‌شانسی احسان علیخانی نبود؟!  (۸۷ نظر)