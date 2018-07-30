Iran once again rejects the idea of new negotiations with the United States

While increasing pressures on the Islamic Republic on a day by day basis, the United States claims it’s willing to enter talks to reach a comprehensive deal with Tehran. However, once again denied the possibility of any new negotiations with the US, vowing to resist the pressures.

In this vein, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has rejected the idea of negotiations with the US as media speculation, saying that Iranian nation will be victorious in the face of US hostile policies.

He also rejected any link between the Omani foreign minister’s trip to the US and Tehran-Washington row, saying, “The US or parts of the US may express wishes (about talks), but after the (US) illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA and their hostile policies and push for economic pressure on the Iranian nation, I think there is no such issue (on agenda).”

“The US has proved to be untrustworthy and a non-reliable partner for any job,” the spokesman added.

Asked about the fear of a military confrontation between Iran and the US, Qassemi ruled out the possibility of any war, but predicted that the US administration’s hostile policies would go on. The Iranian nation will thwart Donald Trump’s plots and emerge victorious in such a battle, he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran can make use of the gap between US and Europe in its best interests, instead of bridging it.

Europe should decide to pursue either its own interests or those of the US and President Trump, he said referring to US sanctions on Iran that have been re-imposed against the country against the European Union will.

ran has been playing the role of a bridge over the differences between US and Europe, Zarif added in a meeting attended by Iranian ambassadors and heads of missions as well as economic business persons.

Our wisdom tells us not to assume such a role anymore; Europe and other major countries have also come up with the same conclusion, the foreign minister said.

Iran’s first vice president was another high-ranking Iranian official to express his viewpoints about the current state of tensions between Tehran and Washington. He has also cautioned people and officials about the US media and political war.

While the US has imposed an economic war on Iran, the officials should adopt appropriate measures to counter them and in the meantime they should arouse the people's hope because the Americans in cooperation with their allies in the region and the Zionist regime have started a media and political war against Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri added.

The US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would pull out of Iran nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear sanctions on the country.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.