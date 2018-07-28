نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
295بازدید
‍ پ

“Arab NATO”, another piece of the anti-Iranian US puzzle

As part of its comprehensive agenda to increase international pressures on the Islamic Republic, the United States is reportedly seeking to revive the idea of establishing a military alliance between the Arab states. The initiative would equally increase the Arab states’ dependence on Washington for security affairs.
کد خبر: ۸۲۰۴۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۵:۱۴ 28 July 2018

Tabnak – As part of its comprehensive agenda to increase international pressures on the Islamic Republic, the United States is reportedly seeking to revive the idea of establishing a military alliance between the Arab states. The initiative would equally increase the Arab states’ dependence on Washington for security affairs.

According to report published by Reuters, the Trump administration is quietly pushing ahead with a bid to create a new security and political alliance with six Persian Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, to contain Iran’s growing influence in the region.

The White House wants to see deeper cooperation between the countries on missile defense, military training, counter-terrorism and other issues such as strengthening regional economic and diplomatic ties, Reuters quotes four sources said as saying.

The plan to forge what officials in the White House and Middle East have called an “Arab NATO” of Arab allies will likely raise tensions between the United States and Iran, two countries increasingly at odds since Donald Trump took office.

The US administration’s hope is that the effort, Washington’s so-called Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), might be discussed at a summit provisionally scheduled for Washington on Oct. 12-13, several sources said. The White House confirmed it was working on the concept of the alliance with “our regional partners now and have been for several months.”

Saudi officials raised the idea of a security pact ahead of a Trump visit last year to Saudi Arabia where he announced a massive arms deal, but the alliance proposal did not get off the ground, a US source said.

Sources from some of the Arab countries involved also said they were aware of renewed efforts to activate the plan. Officials from other potential participants did not respond to requests for comment.

“MESA will serve as a bulwark against Iranian aggression, terrorism, extremism, and will bring stability to the Middle East,” a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council claimed.

The spokesperson declined to confirm that Trump would host a summit on those dates and sources cautioned that it remains uncertain whether the security plan will be finalized by mid-October. Similar initiatives by previous US administrations to develop a more formal alliance with the Persian Gulf and Arab allies have failed in the past.

Meanwhile, it’s said that the US administration is concerned the Qatar rift could be an obstacle to the Arab alliance plan. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the UAE imposed a land, naval and air blockade on import-dependent Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, an allegation strongly denied by Doha.

At the same time, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Thursday expressed his country's readiness to deploy more troops across the Middle East, saying it could no longer rely on Western allies like the United States and Britain for its security.

Washington, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, three major sponsors of terrorism in the region, accuse Iran of destabilizing the region, fomenting unrest in some Arab countries through proxy groups and increasingly threatening Israel.

برچسب ها
iran us arab nato
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده مجلس: مرتب به مردم دروغ می‌گویند که کشتی‌های چینی در خلیج فارس وجود ندارد/امام جمعه تهران: ارز...

نماینده مجلس: مرتب به مردم دروغ می‌گویند که کشتی‌های چینی در خلیج فارس وجود ندارد/امام جمعه تهران: ارز...

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس...

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رئیس‌جمهور سابق ارمنستان دستگیر شد

سید حسن خمینی: جنگ روانی ریشه در واقعیت دارد

قرآنی که هفت میلیارد تومان فروخته شد

یک شکل هندسی جدید کشف شد

شرایط جدید همکاری اساتید حق التدریس با دانشگاه آزاد

جزییات جلسه هیات عالی نظارت مجمع تشخیص

جهش بیش از 3000 واحدی واحدی شاخص کل بورس در شروع هفته

گرمای جهانی نمادی از تغییرات اقلیمی است

آخرین وضعیت پرونده های اخلال در ۴ بازار اقتصادی

فروش ۵۷ اثر هنری در شب اول حراج ملی

چند روش برای درمان تبخال در منزل

۴ رکورد ملی دوومیدانی زنان ایران شکست

دوستی و دشمنی دلفین‌ها

حباب ۸۰۰ هزار تومانی در سکه

تظاهرات لیبیایی ها در اعتراض به اوضاع بد معیشتی

وب گردی

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

پوست صاف با مواد طبیعی

مقابل روحانی بایستیم/ مسکن امید همان مسکن مهر است

رسوایی حمید هیراد در کنسرت!
عروسی لاکچری پسر سفیرومدل محجبه معروف
دومین رسوایی بزرگ یک خواننده ایرانی پرمخاطب در پنج ماه و عدم اعتراض هوادارانش!
چرا «بنی‌صدر» و «داریوش همایون» از جمهوری اسلامی دفاع کردند؟!
چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
شأن رئیس جمهور ما نیست جوابت را بدهد؛ حساب شما با من و سپاه قدس است/ امروز دریای سرخ هم برای آمریکایی‌ها امن نیست/ یادتان رفته برای سربازانتان پوشک بزرگسال تهیه می کردید/ آمریکا امروز برای گفت‌وگو با طالبان التماس می‌کند
علی پروین پیشکسوت توپ و تور درگذشت
کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران
تغییر رئیس و بدنه اصلی مدیریت سینمای ایران ظرف دو ماه آینده!
فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص
تحریم سیزده شرکت و فرد سوری، لبنانی و چینی توسط آمریکا/توصیه مقام قطری به کشورهای عربی درباره رابطه با ایران/اعزام ارتش امارات به افغانستان/تعلیق عبور نفتکش ها از باب المندب توسط عربستان سعودی
پوشکِ سربازان‌آمریکایی مورداشاره سردار سلیمانی
دستگیری شبانه شش زنی که در دزفول کشف حجاب کرده بودند/مرعشی: براندازان عددی نیستند
امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند
وحید مرادی‌های ۵ و ۶ ساله!

چرا ترامپ تهدید خود علیه ایران را با حروف بزرگ توییت کرد!؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص  (۱۶۱ نظر)

با لیست ۱۰۰ شرکت و فرد واردکننده غیرقانونی ۶۴۸۱ خودرو آشنا شوید  (۱۵۲ نظر)

در قسمت ثبت سفارش کالا فساد غوغا می‌کند/ خودرو بخش کوچکی از تخلفات ثبت سفارش بود/ تعداد خودروهای ثبت سفارش شده غیرمجاز بسیار بیشتر از 34000 عدد بود/ دو معاون وزیر در این کار دست دارند  (۱۳۵ نظر)

«گزینه نظامی» ای که «روی میز» نیست!/ چرا آمریکا نمی‌تواند به ایران حمله کند؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اقدام عجیب فدراسیون فوتبال در انتقال دستمزد فغانی از جام جهانی/دلارهای فیفا را به 4200 تومان تبدیل و واریز می کنند!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

شکایت از علی لاریجانی به جامعه مدرسین/بیش از ۱۲۰۰ مدیر دولتی، ۷۵ سفیر و ۱۰۰ شهردار برکنار می شوند؟/برخی مسئولان به فکر زندگی لاکچری خود هستند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران  (۹۴ نظر)

چرا جرمی کلارکسون به خوش‌شانسی احسان علیخانی نبود؟!  (۸۷ نظر)

تلگرام هرگز رفع فیلتر نخواهد شد/ مدیرکل سازمان توسعه تجارت و معاونش بازداشت شدند/دستگیری نیمه شب دختران دزفولی!/دختر امام خمینی (ره) به اردوغان نامه نوشت/براندازان و تندروها عددی نیستند/«جان کری» را به تهران دعوت کنید  (۷۹ نظر)

دستگیری شبانه شش زنی که در دزفول کشف حجاب کرده بودند/مرعشی: براندازان عددی نیستند  (۷۳ نظر)

دومین رسوایی بزرگ یک خواننده ایرانی پرمخاطب در پنج ماه و عدم اعتراض هوادارانش!  (۷۱ نظر)

دولت «شعارهای قشنگ»؛ چرا روحانی و وزیر کشورش در جلسه تعیین تکلیف «سپنتا» غایب بودند؟!  (۶۸ نظر)

افشای معامله پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران و سوریه در هلسینکی  (۶۶ نظر)

امام جمعه اصفهان: مگر می‌شود همه را کشت؟/استفاده بیش از ۳۰ میلیون ایرانی از فیلترشکن!/دستگیری چند جاسوس در اعتراضات دی ماه مشهد/علم‌الهدی: دشمنان ما چون خدا ندارند، در هر قدمی شکست می‌خورند  (۶۶ نظر)